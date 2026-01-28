Oilers’ Connor McDavid Continues Scoring at Insane Rate

The NHL is Connor McDavid’s league — everybody else is just orbiting around him.

Of course, this isn’t a secret. McDavid has long been thought to be the league’s most potent player. His scoring, his athleticism, his speed and countless other traits have allowed him to run laps (literally) around the rest of the competition. He’s somebody who’s a ton more fun to play with than against, because if you’re in his way, spoiler alert: You’re not stopping him.

That sentiment is held by none other than Pittsburgh Penguins center and hockey legend Sidney Crosby. Crosby, the captain of Team Canada and one of McDavid’s idols growing up, is looking forward to playing with the Edmonton Oilers superstar at the Olympics in Milan, stating that “[McDavid’s] so dangerous for so many different reasons,” per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. Per usual, Crosby is right.

The crossover between the two hasn’t been limited to just the international stage, but also to the stat sheet. During the Oilers’ 7-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 26, McDavid notched two points via one goal and one assist. Those two points gave the 29-year-old from Ontario 1,174 points for his career, a figure that at first seems innocuous but becomes legendary the more one analyzes it.

You see, McDavid has recorded more points over the course of his career, which started in 2015, than any other player in the NHL has since the start of the 2011 season — including Crosby.

Even with a four-year head start, Crosby — one of the best players of his generation — still hasn’t been able to keep up with the greatness that is Connor McDavid.

McDavid Is Close to Hockey Glory

With 92 points this season, McDavid just needs eight more to reach 100 for the ninth time in his career. Should he do it in the next six games, it’ll be the fourth instance that he’s accomplished the feat in 60 games or fewer.

At the moment, the race to win the Art Ross Trophy — the award given to the NHL’s highest point scorer in a given season — is neck and neck between McDavid and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. Only four points separate the two, though with how quickly they tend to score, that distance can be evaporated or widened in an instant. Crosby, the other Canadian superstar who will be attempting to help his nation win gold in Milan alongside McDavid and MacKinnon, is 16th in the league in points with 57.

To both McDavid and Crosby, the points race isn’t the main focus at the moment. Right now, it’s all about bringing the Oilers and Penguins to the playoffs, as well as leading Team Canada to the ultimate prize at the Olympics. Both players have tons of mutual respect for one another, and despite McDavid passing Crosby last night, he still has a ton of admiration for the player who was the apple of his eye in his youth.

“He just loves it. He loves playing, loves competing,” McDavid said, per Van Diest. “It seems like he loves everything about it, and when you love it, it’s pretty easy to show up and work and continue to get better, even at his age. It’s amazing to see, and he’s doing it again this year. He’s amazing to watch.”

Of course, the one aspect of the sport in which Crosby still has McDavid beat is championships: Crosby has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins, while McDavid has yet to raise the trophy. If he has his way, however, that will be changing very soon.

