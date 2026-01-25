Oilers' Connor McDavid Surpasses NHL Legend with Latest Milestone

The Oilers narrowly survived a 6-5 game against the Capitals in overtime. But while Edmonton took the win, captain Connor McDavid also reached a very special milestone. The center became the first player to reach 90 points this season.

But beyond that, he also recorded his 10th straight season with 90 points. This helped him break a tie with Hall of Famer Mike Bossy to claim sole possession of the second-longest consecutive streak in NHL history.

Bossy reached 90 points in nine straight seasons from 1977-78 through 1985-86 before retirement ended his pursuit. Meanwhile, McDavid has recorded at least 90 points in every campaign since his injury-shortened rookie season, when he posted 48 points in 45 games during 2015-16.

Elite Company in the Record Books

The consistency places him fourth all-time with 10 total 90-point seasons alongside Jaromir Jagr and Dale Hawerchuk. Only Wayne Gretzky has more consecutive 90-point campaigns than McDavid. The Great One tallied 13 straight from 1979-80 through 1991-92, also hitting 100 points in each season.

What makes that even crazier is the fact that Gretzky’s lowest total during this run was 121 points, again proving just how far ahead the Great One was. As for McDavid, he has now passed a group of four legendary players who each reached 90 points nine times throughout their careers.

Jan 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

That group includes Sidney Crosby, who matched Bossy with nine 90-point seasons but never achieved 10 consecutive campaigns. Joe Sakic, Mark Messier and Mike Bossy round out the nine-time club. The Oilers captain trails only Gretzky with 17 total 90-point seasons, Marcel Dionne with 12 and Mario Lemieux with 11 for the most in NHL history.

McDavid entered the league in 2015 and has been remarkably healthy throughout his career aside from the shortened rookie campaign. He sits comfortably atop the scoring race this season with a seven-point cushion over Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid has posted point-per-game averages above 1.40 in five different seasons and is currently tracking above 1.70 points per game through 52 contests. He reached the 90-point milestone faster than any player in the league and shows no signs of slowing down as the Oilers position themselves for another deep playoff run.

Building a Championship Resume

The 28-year-old center from Richmond Hill continues building a Hall of Fame resume despite still searching for his first Stanley Cup championship. He has won three Hart Trophies as league MVP and five Art Ross Trophies as the NHL's leading scorer.

McDavid added a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite the Oilers falling to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. With the Oilers firmly at the number two spot in the Pacific Division, Edmonton would need its captain to bring that same playoff form.

Edmonton plays 13 of its next 18 games at Rogers Place before the Olympic break from Feb. 6 to 24. McDavid will represent Team Canada at the Milano Cortina Olympics alongside fellow superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon as Canada pursues gold for the first time since 2014.

