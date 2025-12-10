Avalanche Star Continues to Etch Name in History

The Colorado Avalanche are a well-oiled machine that runs on the gasoline that is superstar center Nathan MacKinnon. Without his presence in the lineup night in and night out, it’s clear that the team wouldn’t be at the top of the NHL like it is right now.

What sets MacKinnon apart is his persistent scoring. No matter the time of day, no matter the opponent, MacKinnon is always due for a clutch goal or assist at just the right moment. He’s simply one of the best playmakers in the league, and the Avalanche have continued to benefit from it ever since he made his NHL debut 12 years ago.

Those scoring abilities were on full display in the Avalanche’s 4-3 defeat last night to the Nashville Predators. With his secondary assist on a first-period Artturi Lehkonen goal, MacKinnon became the first player this season to reach the 50-point threshold. He surpassed that mark later in the game when he assisted on the game-tying score by Cale Makar with less than 10 seconds to go in the contest.

Sure, the Avalanche didn’t come away with the win. In the words of Makar after the game, it was one of those nights where it’s “just good to get a point.” But the Avalanche and MacKinnon gained more than just a point from the defeat — they also obtained history.

MacKinnon Joins Elite Company

Through 30 games, MacKinnon’s 24 goals and 51 points are at the top of the league standings. What’s more is that, according to the NHL, MacKinnon became the fourth player in the past 30 years to be the league’s first 50-point scorer in consecutive seasons. Only Connor McDavid (2019-20 to 2022-23), Sidney Crosby (2012-13 and 2013-14) and Mario Lemieux (1995-96 and 1996-97) are members of that exclusive club. Overall, no other Avalanche or Quebec Nordiques player has been the first to hit 50 points in multiple seasons.

Nathan MacKinnon (24-26—50 in 30 GP) became the first player in 2025-26 to record 50 points after also being the first skater to do so in 2024-25 – no other @Avalanche / Nordiques players have been the first in the League to reach that mark in multiple seasons. #NHLStats



Tune in… pic.twitter.com/HZdW21GuxH — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 10, 2025

Only McDavid is anywhere close to catching MacKinnon in the race to score the most points this season. Even then, the Oilers star trails him by seven points. San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen, fellow Avalanche forward Martin Necas and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard are the only other players who have 40 points. It’s safe to say that MacKinnon might have this race wrapped up, and it’s not even the New Year.

Recent Days Have Been Good for MacKinnon

With his two-point night in Nashville, MacKinnon recorded his sixth multi-point effort in the last eight games. Over that span, he’s recorded seven goals and seven assists. That includes a two-goal game in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 6 and a three-point night in a dominant 7-2 effort over the Montreal Canadiens.

Dec 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Should MacKinnon keep up this pace, not only will he cement one of the best seasons of the 21st century, but he could also lead the Avalanche to a historic finish that could potentially rival the monumental 2022-23 Boston Bruins regular season. And once that’s all said and done, the goal for Colorado and MacKinnon is simple: win the Stanley Cup.

