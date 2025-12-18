Connor McDavid Passes Penguins Icon for Most Four-Point Games

Connor McDavid added another line to his already impressive resume. The Oilers superstar recorded his 44th career four-point game, passing Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for the most among active NHL players.

The milestone came in Pittsburgh of all places, where McDavid put on a show in front of the very player whose record he was breaking. It's fitting that McDavid reached this mark in Pittsburgh.

Crosby has been the gold standard for offensive excellence for nearly two decades, and watching McDavid pass him in yet another statistical category serves as a reminder that the torch is being passed from one generational talent to another.

Elite Company

Four-point games are rare even for the best players in the world. They require not just talent but also sustained dominance over the course of 60 minutes. McDavid has now done it 44 times in his career, putting him ahead of every active player in the league.

Crosby finished with 43 four-point games over his Hall of Fame career, a testament to his sustained excellence over nearly 20 seasons. The fact that McDavid has matched and now surpassed that total while being nine years younger than Crosby speaks to just how dominant he's been since entering the league.

The record isn't just about beating Crosby. It's about cementing McDavid's place among the greatest offensive players the game has ever seen. Only a handful of players in NHL history have more four-point games than McDavid does now, and most of them are names like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

Still Building His Legacy

What makes McDavid's accomplishment even more impressive is that he's nowhere near done. At 28 years old, he's in the prime of his career and shows no signs of slowing down. If he stays healthy and continues playing at this level, the all-time record for four-point games could be within reach.

Connor McDavid now has the most four-point games by an active player with 44 🤯



He passed Sidney Crosby on the list following his four-point night in Pittsburgh 👏 pic.twitter.com/XObEF303JE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2025

For now, McDavid can add this milestone to an ever-growing list of achievements. He's already got multiple Art Ross Trophies, Hart Trophies, and Ted Lindsay Awards. He led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite falling short of the championship.

Where It Happened

The fact that McDavid passed Crosby in Pittsburgh adds another layer to the story. This wasn't some random game in a neutral building. It was in the home arena of the player he was chasing, in front of fans who've watched Crosby dominate for nearly two decades.

McDavid's four-point performance was a reminder to everyone watching that while Crosby's era of dominance has been incredible, the next generation is here and ready to build its own legacy.

