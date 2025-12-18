Penguins Have Unique Reason for Not Honoring Tristan Jarry

Some games carry weight because of the standings. Others feel heavier because of everything wrapped around them. Heading into the Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at PPG Paints Arena, this one had no shortage of layers.

Edmonton arrived finally looking like itself again, climbing back toward form as Leon Draisaitl sat on 999 career points. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, was stuck in a nightmare stretch — five straight losses, each more painful than the last — even as Sidney Crosby quietly inched toward the most meaningful milestone in Penguins franchise history.

Evgeni Malkin’s absence loomed large after his injury in Tampa Bay, a dramatic game that ended with a controversial late call and further thinned a Penguins lineup desperate for stability. Still, when Crosby shares the ice with Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, the circumstances fade and those games demand attention.

Adding another wrinkle to the fold, Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner — traded for each other just days earlier — were starting their first games with their new teams against their former ones. With Crosby two points shy of tying Mario Lemieux exactly 20 years after Lemieux’s final NHL game, the stage felt unusually symbolic.

Also, because of how recent the trade was, neither goaltender had time to update their equipment. Jarry took the crease for Edmonton wearing a Penguins mask, while Skinner guarded Pittsburgh’s net in Oilers colors, a visual reminder of just how unusual the night had become.

Superstars Steal the Spotlight in Pittsburgh

The game itself lived up to the hype, driven almost entirely by Edmonton’s elite duo. McDavid and Draisaitl each had four points, controlling the pace and breaking the game open whenever Pittsburgh tried to push back.

Draisaitl reached 1,000 career points, becoming the first German-born player to hit the mark and the 103rd player in NHL history to do so. His milestone came quietly — a secondary assist on a Zach Hyman 5-on-3 power-play goal midway through the first period (video below).

Crosby answered with a power-play assist of his own, setting up Erik Karlsson for his third goal of the season and moving within one point of Mario Lemieux for the Penguins’ all-time scoring lead. It was a night overflowing with milestones, but missing one thing fans expected.

Why There Was No Jarry Tribute Video

Despite spending his first 10 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, Tristan Jarry did not receive a tribute video, instead appearing only in a still image on the jumbotron that read, ‘WELCOME BACK TRISTAN JARRY’. Drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Jarry ranks third in franchise history among goaltenders in both wins and games played.

The reason is simple and apparently longstanding. In Pittsburgh, tribute videos are reserved for players who won a Stanley Cup with the organization. No Cup, no video. The policy has been in place for years, even if it rarely surfaces this publicly.

Some fans applauded the stance. Tribute videos, many argue, have lost some of their impact around the league, handed out for short stints or modest contributions. This policy keeps the moment meaningful, reserved for the very top tier of Penguins history.

Others were surprised. A decade-long career felt worthy of recognition to many, even without postseason success. The reaction was split — appreciation for the standard, disappointment for the omission.

In a game already overflowing with milestones and symbolism, Pittsburgh’s decision not to honor Jarry with a tribute video was impossible to miss.

Whether fans agreed with the policy or not, the message was unmistakable. In this building, history is measured by banners, not sentiment, even on a night when almost everything else seemed designed to blur that line.

