Islanders Star Hails Ilya Sorokin as World’s Best Goaltender

For the first time in years, the New York Islanders feel alive. Not competitive in a grind-it-out way. Alive in a way that pulls you forward in your seat. Since drafting Matthew Schaefer first overall, this team looks like it has shaken off a version of itself that lingered too long.

Look at the season snapshot and it barely makes sense. Bo Horvat is playing at a 48-goal, 85-point pace. Schaefer is the runaway Rookie of the Year. Kyle Palmieri somehow tore his ACL and still set up a goal. And both Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich have save percentages north of .900.

This is a team that plays with pace, emotion, and belief. An almost complete 180 from a couple of seasons ago, when the Islanders felt rigid and were boring to watch. Now they’re loose, dangerous, and confident no matter who’s on the other side.

At the center of it all is trust. Trust that if something breaks down, the next man up with be ready to fix it.

The New York Islanders this season:



• Bo Horvat is on a 48g | 85pt pace

• Matthew Schaefer is the runaway ROTY

• Kyle Palmieri tore his ACL and set up a goal

• both Sorokin and Rittich are above .900 sv%

• they won a game 6-3 over Colorado



This team is just so fun. pic.twitter.com/ZTwF8JjYlK — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) December 5, 2025

Sorokin Setting the Standard

One of the biggest reasons for the Islanders’ resurgence is the stellar play of both goaltenders, Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich. Rittich has been steady and reliable, but Sorokin has been something else entirely. At times, he’s single-handedly kept the Islanders in games against teams with far more offensive firepower.

The results speak for themselves. New York swept the season series against the Vegas Golden Knights. They swept the season series against Tampa Bay Lightning. They’ve beaten Western Conference heavyweights like the Oilers, Ducks, and Stars, and who could forget their statement 6–3 win over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

The Lightning series showed just how much Sorokin can take over a game. The Islanders faced Tampa three times in 11 days, with Sorokin starting all three. Heading into their first matchup, Tampa Bay was rolling, riding a seven-game winning streak with a 15-3 record in their last 18 games.

Across the series, the Lightning generated 220 shot attempts, 97 shots on goal, and 64 high-danger chances — but Sorokin allowed only three goals, posting a .970 save percentage against one of the NHL’s most lethal lineups. It was dominance, plain and simple.

Barzal’s High Praise

Before New York’s second win against Vegas — part of the NHL’s buzzer-beater bonanza that night—Mathew Barzal was asked about Sorokin’s form. His answer carried the kind of praise players rarely give lightly.

“First off, both our goalies have been great, but the last little while I mean Ilyas just been… he’s been Ilya. It’s unfortunate sometimes that the expectations for him are so high, and sometimes when he goes on a run like this, it’s just Ilya being Ilya. But in reality, when he’s playing like that, he’s the best goaltender in the world. So we’re lucky to have him on the ice and off the ice, and when he’s playing like that, we’re always in the game.”

That quote says more about Sorokin than any stat line. When excellence becomes routine, it stops surprising people. Inside the room, though, they know exactly what they’re watching.

Islanders Thrive Behind Sorokin’s Calm Presence

In a follow-up question, Barzal was also asked about Sorokin’s lack of concern for recognition, even when tying franchise shutout records.

"That’s Ilya. I mean, it’s just how he is, he’s even-keeled at all times. Great game, okay game, win, loss. That kind of demeanor, especially in the net, I think is crucial for a guy over a long career. And I think even for us, just having a guy that’s so calm in net is a relaxing feeling for the boys, knowing he has everything under control. It’s just who he is, man. We’ll give him stick taps and pat him on the back, but he doesn’t change his day-to-day routine."

That calm travels outward. It slows the game. It frees the skaters. It allows talent to play without fear. For a team rediscovering its identity, having the world’s best goaltender anchoring everything behind them had made all the difference and allowed them to go toe to toe with the NHL's best teams.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!