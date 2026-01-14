Oilers' Connor McDavid Marks Birthday With Special Milestone

If it was Connor McDavid’s birthday wish that his point streak be extended, then he received that blessing in full during the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 overtime defeat to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. McDavid, who entered the evening in the midst of an impressive 19-game point streak, notched two assists to prolong it to 20. It’s the longest point streak McDavid, one of the best players the NHL has ever seen, has put together in his impressive career.

Scoring a point in 20 consecutive games is mind-boggling for the average person, but if one truly wants to get their brain jumbled in knots, all it takes is one glance at McDavid’s production throughout the course of the streak. In total, the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner has recorded 46 points over his last 20 games. Insane. What’s more, 19 of those points have come in the form of goals. While that’s not completely abnormal for a player like McDavid, it’s still a statistic that makes one’s brain spin around in circles and do jumping jacks. He’s just that good, and sometimes it’s hard to fathom.

But should any of this surprise the greater hockey population?

No.

McDavid has more than proven over his 11-year career in the NHL that he’s capable of such a feat — all it was going to take was for him to execute it, which is something he’s done to the highest extent over the past 20 games. With that, one would think that his Oilers were in prime position to compete for a Stanley Cup, but they’d be wrong. As the famous saying goes, “Man cannot live on McDavid alone.” Sometimes, a player like McDavid — even with all his greatness — needs a little help.

The Buck Stops With McDavid

Jan 10, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period against the Los Angelos Kingsat Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

For anybody who knows McDavid’s temperament, it’s clear that his birthday wish wasn’t to extend his point streak to 20 games; it was for his Oilers to pick up a win over the Predators. Of course, McDavid continued to score, as he is accustomed to doing, but his team couldn’t deliver a victory. Even after assisting on two Zach Hyman goals, both of which came on the power play, it still wasn’t enough. Nashville, thanks to some clutch scoring by Roman Josi, came out on top in the end.

It was a game that’s indicative of the problem the Oilers have faced all season: McDavid can’t do it all. Sometimes somebody else has to step up. Whether that’s the goaltending or the defensive effort, somebody else has to step into the ring and throw a haymaker. Because while McDavid is happy to go on a 20-game point streak, it’s sometimes not enough.

Connor McDavid celebrated his 29th birthday by extending his career-high point streak to 20 games. #NHLStats



Tune in 🇨🇦 (@Sportsnet), 🌎: https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/R2LJ8nwWNt — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) January 14, 2026

That’s not to say that Edmonton isn’t a good team. Shucks, it’s hard to be bad when one employs the likes of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers will make the playoffs — thanks to the Pacific Division having an abysmal year — and could win a round or two simply because McDavid is that good. But can this team win the Stanley Cup? If the team’s superstars go on 20-game point streaks throughout the playoffs, then perhaps. But given the wealth of quality clubs in both conferences, it’s hard to fathom it happening for the Oilers this go-around.

But anything is possible with McDavid, and that’s what the Oilers are going to hang their hat on for the time being. So, happy birthday, Connor — your team is counting on you.

