Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Nikita Kucherov, Josh Norris, Connor McDavid)

We have nine games to choose from on this unusually large Monday night slate for our player props tonight.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Nikita Kucherov, Josh Norris, and Connor McDavid.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Jan. 12.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
- Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (+115) at Flyers
- Josh Norris OVER 0.5 Points (-120) vs. Panthers
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+105) at Blackhawks
Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (+115) at Flyers
Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning torched the Flyers on Saturday night. The winger had two goals in the first period and added two more assists in the final frame. They now face off again on Monday night, and the Flyers are still dealing with some injuries.
Kucherov is slowly but surely creeping up the NHL points leaders. He’s still behind the big guns at the top, but he sits fourth in the league with 65 points after a slower start, and is red-hot right now.
The Russian winger is on a nine-game point streak and an eight-game multi-point streak. He has 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in those past nine games. Dating back to November 22, Kucherov has 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in just 21 games. He recorded at least two points in 17 of those 21 contests, including twice against these Flyers.
Overall, Kucherov has 23 multi-point games in 39 contests this season, including seven points in two games against the Flyers. I can’t pass up plus odds for him to do it again.
Josh Norris OVER 0.5 Points (-120) vs. Panthers
It’s no coincidence that the Sabres’ recent resurgence came with Josh Norris back in the lineup. The center has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but he’s been a great player when he’s healthy and in the lineup.
Norris played just one game this season before getting hurt. He then returned on December 1, and has 16 points in as many games. He’s currently riding a four-game point streak and has recorded a point in six of his last seven contests.
The Panthers have been very up and down this season, and they’ve allowed 12 goals in their last three games. I’ll grab Norris at this short price to record a point on home ice.
Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+105) at Blackhawks
Connor McDavid is on another level right now. He’s doing everything he can to drag the Oilers to the top of the Pacific Division.
McDavid currently has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) during his 18-game point streak. Dating back to the beginning of October, he has points in 30 of 33 games with 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points in that span.
The Blackhawks are not a good hockey team despite what their recent record may show. McDavid should be able to work his magic against their defense for at least one goal tonight.
