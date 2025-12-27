Final Projection for Canada's Olympic Roster

With the 2026 Winter Olympic Games just over six weeks away, Canada is set to challenge for another gold medal in international competition. Fresh off their win at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Canada is expected to bring largely the same group to Italy for the Olympics.

Whatever group they bring, Canada faces huge expectations. Despite challenges, they remain the top hockey country in the world. This group must capture gold to continue their place as the sport's global superpower.

Final rosters are due before December 31st, with announcements set to be shared after the New Year. Breakaway On SI previously projected what the roster would look like, and with just a few days until the official reveal, we're taking one final shot at what that group will look like.

Forwards (14): Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets), Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

It just doesn't get better than this. Canada's forward group is unbelievably deep. The two best hockey players in the entire world, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, headline this impressive group. Add in the first ballot Hall of Famer captain Sidney Crosby, Sam Reinhart, Mitch Marner, and a pair of young guns in Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, and you have a terrifying group donning the Maple Leaf.

One big question is the status of Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis. He sustained an upper-body injury in a recent contest and is now considered week-to-week. He was a key member of their 4 Nations Face-Off team, but he might lose his spot due to the pool of players deserving of a spot.

Dec 20, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) takes a shot on goal against against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose.

Defense (8): Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers), Jakob Chychrun (Washington Capitals), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Brandon Montour (Seattle Kraken), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)

The top pair of the Colorado Avalanche sticks together with Cale Makar and Devon Toews, giving Canada the best top pairing at the tournament. Behind them are a group of experienced and well-balanced blue line.

One notable exception from the list is rookie Matthew Schaefer. The teenager is stunning the league, but the 18-year-old should be a snub from this group.

Goalies (3): Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals), Scott Wedgewood (Colorado Avalanche)

The Achilles heel for Canada remains its goaltending. Jordan Binnington played outstanding hockey at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but his 2025-2026 season has been the complete opposite. He and the St. Louis Blues are in a tough spot, but Canada is likely still bringing the veteran Stanley Cup winner aboard.

Logan Thompson and Scott Wedgewood are the two top performing Canadian goalies right now, and Canada has to reward that. There's no stalwart in net like the United States and Sweden have, so why not go with the hot hand?

