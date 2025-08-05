Breakaway on SI

Predicting Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic Roster

As the games inch closer, Team Canada has taken the next step in finalizing the group of players they will bring to Italy.

Jacob Punturi

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Sydney Crosby (87), forward Sam Reinhart (13) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Sydney Crosby (87), forward Sam Reinhart (13) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are six months away. The world’s top hockey players will converge on Milano Cortiva, including the NHL’s best. Coming off the success of the 4 Nations Face Off, Canada aims to add another gold medal to their international trophy case.

As the games inch closer, Canada has taken the next step in finalizing the group of players they will bring to Italy. Hockey Canada released the roster for their orientation camp. The group includes 42 NHL players, and they will widdle this group down to 25 players for the final roster.

Forwards

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart

The first five slots are already cemented for Team Canada, as they named Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon, Point and Reinhart in the announcement of the initial six team members. That leaves eight more slots to get to 14 total forwards on the roster.

Connor Bedard, Sam Bennett, Macklin Celebrini Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Seth Jarvis, Travis Konecny, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone

Hockey player in white unifor
Apr 15, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) controls the puck in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Most of this remaining roster was part of the 4 Nations Face Off roster, with two notable additions. Third-year star Connor Bedard should get a spot on this team to play the third-line center position. Similarly, Macklin Celebrini's rookie season was so impressive that he's carved out the opportunity to represent his country at age 19.

Defensemen

Cale Makar

Hockey player in white unifor
May 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Makar is the only defenseman already named to the roster, leaving likely six spaces available to fill out. Canada isn’t short of options. Rather, it's a test of finding the right blend of defenders that can both move the puck and insulate their goaltending. They will likely carry eight defensemen to the tournament, and the rest of that group might look like this.

Evan Bouchard, Drew Doughty, Thomas Harley, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko Shea Theodore, Devon Toews

Similar to the forward group, there’s just some slight change from their 4 Nations Face Off roster I’m anticipating. Travis Sanheim was on the squad in the earlier tournament, but anticipate those players to be swapped with Edmonton Oilers' puck-mover Evan Bouchard. Dallas Stars' Thomas Harley, who was an injury replacement at the 4 Nations Face Off, earns an outright bid to the team for the Olympic Games.

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Sam Montembeault

Hockey goalie
May 4, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) in the second period in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

The winning trio returns for the 2026 games, led by Stanley Cup winner and 4 Nations Face Off starter Jordan Binnington. Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault add some depth

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page