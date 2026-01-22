Former Oilers Return to Edmonton as Penguins Visit Rogers Place

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome back two familiar faces Thursday night. Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak return to Rogers Place for the first time since being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing an emotional layer to a matchup that already features

Connor McDavid faces Sidney Crosby one final time before they become Olympic teammates. But the major talk of the night remains on how Tristan Jarry will react, as this remains the first time when the Penguins are the away side but Jarry will be on the opposite side of the ice.

The Oilers acquired the goaltender and forward Samuel Poulin from Pittsburgh in exchange for Skinner, Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick on December 12. The teams met just four days later in Pittsburgh, where Edmonton won 6-4, and Leon Draisaitl recorded his 1,000th career point on his former teammate.

Skinner Finding His Game

Skinner allowed five goals on 22 shots in his Penguins debut during that first meeting, and the start of his Pittsburgh tenure wasn't smooth. He lost his first three starts before finding his footing with the new organization.

The Edmonton product has since turned things around completely, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage over his last six starts. Skinner has already started the game against Pittsburgh against Calgary on Wednesday and is likely to open again tonight.

Kulak's Quiet Impact

Kulak never missed a game during his time in Oil Country, appearing in 370 regular-season and playoff contests over parts of five seasons. The Stony Plain native scored his first goal as a Penguin on Monday in a 6-4 win over the Kraken and has recorded three points in 17 games since the trade.

His departure left a hole in Edmonton's defensive depth, but the Oilers have continued to play solid hockey in his absence. With Darnell Nurse pulling his weight, Edmonton has continued its strong showing at Rogers Place.

Jarry Delivering for Edmonton

The goaltender Edmonton received in the trade has provided exactly what the team needed. Jarry has posted a 4-1-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and one shutout in six starts despite missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid & the #Oilers will look to continue their strong play against Sidney Crosby & the Penguins. We've got tonight's notes, presented by @DirtyLaundryVin 🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/mK8f2TklTh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 22, 2026

He made a spectacular somersault glove save during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey, robbing Cody Glass with an acrobatic stop that showed why the Oilers targeted him. "Kind of just happened out of the blue," Jarry said. "You never really think to do that or to practice it really."

McDavid and Crosby's Final Meeting

However, beyond Skinner and Kulak's return, Thursday also marks the 17th instance when Crosby and McDavid have faced each other in their careers. While McDavid is tied for first place in leading the league in points (85), Crosby has shown considerable efforts from his side as he continues to drag the Penguins to wins despite being 38.

"It's nice to answer a question about playing together as opposed to always playing against," McDavid said. "Obviously, the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world, and to be able to represent our country on a higher level is special."

McDavid has dominated the matchup historically, recording 34 points in 17 career games against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Crosby is also having a strong season. The Oilers have won eight of their last nine against the Penguins dating back to the 2021-22 season. It will be interesting to see which team prevails tonight.

