Smothering Speed Fueling Penguins' Winning Streak

"The Pittsburgh team was everything we wanted to be tonight," Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said following a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's hard to argue with the coach, as the Penguins finished off two consecutive wins over the Red Wings. The Pens played a dominating game in their most recent victory, and it gave the team their fourth consecutive victory following the holiday break.

Over this winning streak, the Penguins have gotten back to what made them so impressive at the start of the season. The team is playing a smothering, two-way game predicated on speed and skating hard every shift.

Just Like Coach Drew It Up

First-year head coach Dan Muse has brought a brand new vision to Pittsburgh. Replacing the winningest coach in franchise history, Mike Sullivan, is no easy task. Still, Muse has continued to urge his lineup to play at a breakneck speed.

And the lineup has responded positively. On the heels of their winning streak, the Penguins are in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they can maintain it, they could break a three-year playoff drought. Following their most recent win, Muse discussed how well the lineup has been executing the strategy he and his staff have been implementing all year.

"I think we played a good, fast game," he said. "We talked coming out of the (holiday) break about taking the next step, and I think we're doing a nice job of it."

It's not just Muse who thinks the Penguins are doing a nice job. Their opponents do as well. McLellan applauded the Penguins after the game for their ability to smother the Red Wings in all three zones.

"They started with intensity that backed us off," he explained. "They were faster than we were, and they smothered us in all three zones."

Jan 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.

Captain Crosby

The style of play and strategies Muse instituted are perfectly tailored to their captain and best player, Sidney Crosby. In his 21st NHL season, Crosby's excellence continues to dazzle. The 38-year-old is still an elite play driver, with 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in just 40 contests.

It's incredible, but entirely in line with Crosby's entire career. Even after nearly 1,400 NHL games, his effort level remains unmatched. On the offensive side, it's evident with his current six-game scoring streak. He has four goals and 10 points.

But it's his ability to impact the game in all three zones, like Muse's system demands, that has the team winning games. It was perfectly encapsulated with one play against the Red Wings.

With the team defending a one-goal lead in the third period, a loose puck made its way towards center ice. Even as Crosby and his linemates were nearing the end of the shift, he made a darting effort towards the puck. With several players converging, Crosby dove for the puck, knocking it towards the Detroit zone and allowing his teammates to get off the ice.

There's no statistic to capture the importance of that moment, but it was something that sealed the game for Pittsburgh. And it's his effort that continues leading the way as the Penguins pile up wins.

