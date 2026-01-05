NHL Players React Following Olympic Roster Selection

When asked to describe what making Team Sweden meant to him, St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg called it a “dream come true.” His fellow Swede, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, echoed that sentiment, describing the Olympics as “the coolest experience you can experience.”

It’s safe to say that the Olympics are special. Even for players who have been competing against the best competition the hockey world has to offer night in and night out in the NHL, obtaining the opportunity to potentially win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is something that most players don’t take for granted.

“It gives me shivers,” Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who will be representing Canada, said regarding his selection to the Olympic roster. “Being able to play for the flag is a dream come true. I never would have thought about it in a million years, and now, obviously, I get the opportunity. People believed in me to give me a chance to go try and win gold, play for the country, and to play for that flag on the front of the chest means the world to me.”

A Dream Come True

Dec 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NHL players haven’t participated en masse at an event as large as the Olympics in quite some time. While last year’s 4 Nations Faceoff provided hockey fans with the ability to see their favorite stars compete against one another, that stage pales in comparison to what the Olympics offers. As such, the reaction from the players who were selected to their country’s Olympic rosters was one of excitement, thankfulness, and honor. The word that a good majority of players used, however, was that this was all a dream.

“It’s a huge thing, a huge honor,” Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a Finnish goalie for the Buffalo Sabres, said. “It’s kind of what everybody dreams of as a hockey player, to get to represent your country in an Olympics. It’s a dream come true.”

“This is a dream come true,” Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, who will play for Team Canada, said. “It’s such a great opportunity and something that is a huge honor. There are so many great players from our country, and you are competing with them to make that team. It’s pretty special and something I take with a lot of pride.”

“It’s something I’ve been wanting my whole life,” Dallas Stars and Team USA goalie Jake Oettinger said. “To finally get that call, it is one of the best things to ever happen.”

There’s No Greater Honor

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

For Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, adorning the red, white and blue of Team USA is something that fills him with pride and honor.

“As a kid, I don’t care where you’re from, but especially being an American, there is no greater honor than putting on that jersey,” Tkachuk said in an interview on TNT.

Los Angeles Kings and Team Canada goalie Darcy Kuemper mirrored Tkachuk’s feelings.

“Growing up playing on the outdoor pond or in the front road playing street hockey, like you’re always dreaming of playing for the Olympics,” Kuemper said. “I think every kid in Canada wants to put on that maple leaf in that kind of setting, so it’s such an honor.”

That dream and honor hits especially hard for those who are just breaking onto the scene, like San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, who at just 19 years old will be an integral part of Team Canada’s operation at the Olympics.

“I can’t really put it into words,” Celebrini said. “I was so excited. … Representing Canada at any level, that’s just a huge honor.”

The Olympics Are Just Around the Corner

The players that were selected to their respective Olympic squads won’t have to wait long to start the chase toward the gold. The action begins on Feb. 11, when Team Slovakia faces off against Team Finland, and will conclude with the gold medal game on Feb. 22.

