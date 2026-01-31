Oilers Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Wild Behind Red-Hot Defense

The Edmonton Oilers finally can stop talking about something that haunted them all season. After coming close on numerous occasions throughout the campaign, the team secured its first three-game winning streak Thursday night with a dramatic comeback victory.

The drought ended in improbable fashion. The Oilers trailed 3-0 after the opening period against the Sharks before rallying for a 4-3 victory. The comeback showcased the veteran experience and championship pedigree that defines this roster.

"The good teams find ways to win hockey games," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We didn't get off to a good start, but we found a way. We don't want to play like that and put ourselves in that position all the time, so good teams find a way to win. Finally, we don't have to listen to 'three in a row' anymore."

Historic Defensive Production

Evan Bouchard has been nothing short of sensational over his last three games. The defenseman has accumulated 10 points through four goals and six assists while posting a plus-nine rating during the stretch.

The numbers place Bouchard in elite company. He joins Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as the only defensemen in NHL history to record at least 10 points and a plus-nine rating over a three-game span. The offensive explosion from the blue line has provided the spark the Oilers needed to string together consecutive victories.

Mattias Ekholm has been equally impressive over a longer stretch. The veteran defenseman has eight points through three goals and five assists over his last six games while maintaining a plus-seven rating. The two-way consistency from Ekholm has stabilized the back end during the winning streak.

Seeking Season Series Win

The Oilers will look to close out their season series with the Wild on Saturday at Rogers Place. The Wild have won both previous meetings, taking a 1-0 decision on December 2 behind Jonas Brodin's goal and 33 saves from Jesper Wallstedt before winning 5-2 on December 20 at Grand Casino Arena with a pair from Matt Boldy.

Bouchard & Ekholm look to remain hot as the #Oilers wrap up their season series vs. the Wild. We've got tonight's notes, presented by @DirtyLaundryVin 🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/zDDx0vCPmz — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 31, 2026

The Wild arrive riding their own momentum after defeating the Flames 4-1 on Thursday. Sitting second in the Central Division with a 31-14-10 record, the Wild present a formidable test for the surging Oilers.

Building Momentum

The Oilers sit second in the Pacific Division with 64 points, tied with the Golden Knights heading into the Olympic break next week. With their defensive corps producing at historic rates and the winning streak intact, the team has found the consistency that eluded them through the first half of the season as they continue their playoff push.

Not to mention, with Connor McDavid being in his absolute best form, the Oilers have had explosive offensive power in their forward unit. The Edmonton captain has already scored 94 points across 55 games and looks to secure yet another Art Ross Trophy for his silverware cabinet.

With the side cast of Hyman and Leon Draisaitl also being in complete form, the home side is heading to Rogers Place as the clear favorites of the night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8PM MT.