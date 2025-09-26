Predators’ Wiesblatt Brothers Share Special Moment in Return
Sometimes sports can provide a moment, ever so briefly, that feels cosmically ordained, and the latest one occurred at training camp for the Nashville Predators. Ozzy and Oasiz Wiesblatt, two players in the Predators organization, were temporarily away from the team tending to tragic family matters. Their older brother, Orca, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident, leaving the family heartbroken in the wake of his passing.
The Predators welcomed the Wiesblatt brothers back to training camp, and one of those magical moments occurred as their intra-squad scrimmage came to a close. The team welcomed fans for their Gold Star Showcase, which concluded with a shootout. According to team beat writer Brooks Bratten, there were just two goal scorers in the bonus shootout: Ozzy and Oasiz Wiesblatt. He shared videos of each player’s tally via his X account.
The right-handed Ozzy crossed the blue line with speed as he swung out wide toward the benches, He kept that speed as he pushed toward the goaltender. As he hits the face-off dot to the right of the goalie, he changes speed and direction, makes a few quick stick handles and rifles off a shot beneath the glove-hand side for the goal.
Taking notes from his brother, Oasiz choose a fast and hard approach for his shootout attempt. He swings all the way back to the opposite face-off dot to build up speed as he rushed in past center ice with the puck and swung out wide just like Ozzy. Mirroring the path his brother took to the next, Oasiz moves in quickly and doesn’t waste any time launching another low shot for the goal. In another touching moment, Oasiz points upwards in acknowledgement of his brother Orca as he skates back to the bench.
Ozzy Wiesblatt is hoping to push for a permanent space in the NHL this season. Acquired by Nashville last summer, he’s originally a first-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2020. In his first year with the Predators’ organization, he made a strong impression at the AHL level and forced his way up to the NHL for five games. With the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, he scored 15 goals and added 25 assists for 40 points in 64 contests. He added one assist at the NHL level in those five contests as well.
Oasiz is a 21-year-old forward set to play his first professional season after signing an AHL deal with the Admirals after his final season of junior hockey ended. Trying to earn an NHL deal, he brings top-flight speed and is coming off a 103-point campaign as a 20-year old in the Western Hockey League.
The moment had to feel just a bit sweeter or possibly cathartic for the Wiesblatts. As they go through such a difficult time, they were able to find this one moment. It might have been short and it certainly will not erase any of the struggles they may be experiencing, but sometimes sports can give us a bit of light when we need it the most. Hopefully, it was just that for Ozzy and Oasiz and the Nashville fans.
