Oilers Place Tristan Jarry on IR, Add Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers announced a series of roster moves, headlined by the placement of goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve. The team also moved forward Jack Roslovic to long-term injured reserve and recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the Bakersfield Condors.

The moves come after Jarry had to leave the game against the Boston Bruins on December 18 with an injury. What makes this worse, however, is the fact that the Oilers had just acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week, on December 12. But his injury has now left a massive hole in Edmonton’s goaltending depth.

Ingram Gets the Call

While Jarry remains on the shelf, former Utah goalie Connor Ingram got the chance to make his return to the NHL after spending the last few months with the Condors. After waiving him from the Mammoth, the Oilers had put Ingram with the AHL affiliate.

Now, with the franchise desperately needing someone to fill the 1B spot behind Calvin Pickard, the 28-year-old gets the chance to have a new start. With former NHL experience, he will provide the Oilers with depth while Jarry is sidelined.

Ingram's recall gives Edmonton two healthy goaltenders on the roster, but the question now is whether that's enough or if general manager Stan Bowman will need to explore adding another netminder through trade.

Trade Market Looming

Elliotte Friedman recently mentioned on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he wouldn't be surprised if the Oilers reach out to the Buffalo Sabres about acquiring Alex Lyon. The Oilers have already done extensive research on Lyon and called the Sabres multiple times in recent weeks.

The #Oilers have placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on injured reserve, moved forward Jack Roslovic to long-term injured reserve & recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the @Condors. pic.twitter.com/NsYmPRTvQN — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2025

The trade rumors are getting more intense now that Jarry is officially on injured reserve. The holiday roster freeze begins today, so the Oilers must act quickly if they want to get goalkeeper help before the league closes transactions.

Roslovic to LTIR

The Oilers also placed Jack Roslovic on long-term injured reserve in order to increase cap flexibility. By moving Roslovic to LTIR, Edmonton can surpass the salary cap by the amount of his cap hit during his injury, which gives Bowman additional leeway if he chooses to pursue a trade.

If the Oilers decide they need to add a goaltender or make any other roster changes before the deadline, that cap space might be very important.

What's Next

In the interim, the Oilers must ascertain how long Jarry will be out and whether Ingram and their other healthy goalie can manage the burden. The team may be able to survive with its present roster if Jarry's injury is temporary. If it's more serious, expect Bowman to start making calls around the league.

Friedman's comments about the Oilers' interest in Alex Lyon suggest Edmonton has already been preparing for this scenario. Whether they pull the trigger on a trade remains to be seen, but the roster moves make it clear the Oilers are dealing with a goaltending situation that needs to be addressed.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!