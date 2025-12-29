Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Two Assists Away From Oilers Milestone

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is on the verge of making Edmonton Oilers history. The longtime forward needs just two more assists to reach 500 for his career, which would make him the sixth player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

It's a testament to Nugent-Hopkins' consistency and longevity with the organization. The first overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft has spent his entire career in Edmonton, quietly building a resume that places him among the franchise's all-time greats.

Reaching 500 assists means joining some of the most legendary names in Oilers history. Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, and Glenn Anderson are the only other players to accomplish the feat in an Edmonton uniform. That's the kind of company Nugent-Hopkins is about to keep.

Quiet Excellence

Nugent-Hopkins has never been the flashiest player or the biggest name on his team. Playing alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl means he doesn't always get the recognition he deserves. But 500 assists doesn't happen by accident.

He's been a model of consistency throughout his career, contributing offensively while playing a responsible two-way game. Nugent-Hopkins does the little things that don't show up on highlight reels but make a massive difference in winning hockey games.

The fact that he's approaching this milestone while still playing at a high level speaks to his durability and professionalism. Fourteen seasons in the NHL, all with one organization, is becoming increasingly rare in the modern game.

Success Against Winnipeg

The Oilers head into Winnipeg with momentum against the Jets. Edmonton has earned at least a point in six of its last seven games against Winnipeg, posting a 4-1-2 record over that span. The Jets have been one of the NHL's best teams this season, but the Oilers have figured out how to get results against them.

McDavid continues his dominance against Winnipeg with points in 22 of his last 24 games against the Jets, recording 10 goals and 35 assists during that stretch. When McDavid plays at that level against a specific opponent, the Oilers are almost impossible to beat.

Making History

If Nugent-Hopkins records two assists against the Jets, he'll join the most exclusive club in Oilers history. Five hundred assists represents years of elite playmaking and a commitment to one organization that's becoming harder to find in today's NHL.

For a player who has spent his entire career in Edmonton through both good times and bad, reaching this milestone would be a fitting recognition of everything he's meant to the franchise.

Nugent-Hopkins has been a professional in every sense of the word, and 500 assists is the reward for that consistency. The stage is set in Winnipeg for Nugent-Hopkins to make history.

