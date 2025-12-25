Oilers' Connor McDavid Joins Elite Company With Historic Start

Connor McDavid is rewriting the record books again. The Edmonton Oilers captain recorded five assists in a 5-1 demolition of the Calgary Flames, reaching 67 points entering the NHL's holiday break and achieving something that hasn't been done in nearly 30 years.

McDavid is the first player with 67 or more points at this stage of the season since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux posted 76 points and Jaromir Jagr had 68. That's the kind of company McDavid is keeping right now, and it speaks to the absolutely ridiculous level he's playing at.

The captain factored in on every single Edmonton goal in the Battle of Alberta, extending his point streak to 11 games with 12 goals and 19 assists during that stretch. He leads the NHL in scoring with 67 points through 38 games, and nobody else is particularly close.

Yet Another Dominant Performance

The five-assist performance was McDavid's second career five-assist game and his 12th career regular-season game with five or more points. Watching him dissect the Flames was a masterclass in playmaking, as he set up Leon Draisaitl's hat trick and helped Zach Hyman continue his hot streak.

McDavid's ability to control the game without scoring is what separates him from other elite players. He doesn't need to light the lamp to dominate a hockey game. His vision and passing ability allow him to make everyone around him better, and the Flames matchup was another perfect example.

The fact that he's putting up numbers comparable to Lemieux and Jagr from 1995-96 is staggering when you consider how much the game has changed. Scoring is down across the league compared to that era, yet McDavid is still finding ways to produce at a rate that rivals two of the greatest players in NHL history.

Supporting Cast Steps Up

Draisaitl's hat trick included the game-winning goal and showed that even during his eight-game goalless drought, the German was still producing at an elite level. Now that he's back to scoring, the Oilers become even more dangerous.

Hyman posted a goal and two assists for three points, continuing his excellent play since returning from injury. He's been near a point-per-game pace and has found chemistry alongside McDavid that makes Edmonton's top line nearly impossible to stop.

Historic Season

McDavid is on pace for one of the greatest individual seasons in NHL history. If he maintains this production level, he'll challenge numbers that haven't been seen in decades. The fact that he's already reached 67 points before the holiday break puts him in rarefied air.

The Oilers head into the Christmas break riding high and playing their best hockey of the season. With McDavid performing at this level, they're legitimate Stanley Cup contenders once again.

