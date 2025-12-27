Oilers Look to Sweep Holiday Series Against Flames

The Edmonton Oilers are returning to Calgary with a chance to sweep their holiday series against the Calgary Flames. After dominating their recent matchup 5-1 at Rogers Place, the Oilers can make it two straight victories over their provincial rivals and continue their recent dominance in the Battle of Alberta.

Edmonton has owned this matchup lately, winning eight of their last 11 games against Calgary and posting an 8-2-1 record over that span. The Flames simply haven't had an answer for the Oilers' firepower, and this week's game was another perfect example of why.

Connor McDavid put on a passing clinic with five assists in the victory, extending his point streak to 11 games with 12 goals and 19 assists during that stretch. The captain now leads the NHL with 67 points and shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to separate himself from the rest of the league's scoring leaders.

Dynamic Duo Leading the Way

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 122 points this season, the most among all teammate duos in the NHL. That partnership continues to be the driving force behind Edmonton's success, and the Flames have no answer for it defensively.

Draisaitl added to his assist total this week and continues producing at an elite level even during a brief goalless stretch. When he's setting up McDavid and the rest of the Oilers' offense, Edmonton is nearly impossible to stop.

The chemistry between McDavid and Draisaitl has been on full display during this recent run, and Calgary will need to find a way to slow them down if they want to avoid getting swept in this home-and-home series.

Flames Searching for Answers

Calgary enters this game desperately needing a response after getting embarrassed this week. The Flames are five points back of a playoff spot and can't afford to keep losing games to division rivals like Edmonton.

But finding a way to beat the Oilers has proven nearly impossible for Calgary lately. The Flames haven't been able to match Edmonton's offensive firepower or slow down McDavid when he's playing at this level.

The upcoming rematch at Scotiabank Saddledome gives Calgary a chance to salvage something from this holiday series, but they'll need their best performance of the season to get it done.

Oilers Rolling

Edmonton heads into Calgary with confidence and momentum. McDavid is playing the best hockey of his career, the Oilers' top players are producing at elite levels, and the team has figured out how to beat the Flames consistently.

A sweep would send a clear message about who owns the Battle of Alberta right now.

