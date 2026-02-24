Oilers Prospect Emerging as Hidden Gem in AHL

The Buffalo Sabres had their chance with Viljami Marjala. They drafted the Finnish forward 159th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft but elected to let his rights expire. That decision is looking worse with each passing game as Marjala tears up the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

The 23-year-old left winger has been a revelation for Edmonton's AHL affiliate this season. He's on pace for approximately 20 goals and 60 points, numbers that would make him one of the most productive forwards in the organization outside of the NHL roster.

After Buffalo passed on signing him, Marjala went back to Finland and became one of the most productive forwards in Liiga, the country's top professional league. That performance earned him a contract with the Edmonton Oilers, and he's rewarded their faith with consistent offensive production.

Marjala currently sits third in team scoring for Bakersfield, showcasing the quick hands and deceptive offensive style that make him so dangerous in the AHL. His ability to create scoring chances and finish plays has translated seamlessly to North American hockey.

Not the Only One

Marjala isn't the only prospect making waves with the Condors. The organization is getting strong contributions from several players who weren't expected to be major factors. Ike Howard, Josh Samanski, and Quinn Hutson have all been impressive for Bakersfield this season.

Sep 21, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Viljami Marjala (57) looks for a loose puck in front of Calgary Flames goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Each has shown the ability to contribute offensively while developing the defensive aspects of their game. Then there's Connor Ungar. The goaltender has only played 12 games, but his numbers are eye-popping. Ungar boasts a 9-2-1 record with a .926 save percentage, giving the Condors excellent goaltending depth and potentially solving a position of need in the organization.

Hidden Gems Over Star Power

The Edmonton Oilers' prospect system doesn't feature the kind of high-end star power that generates headlines. They don't have a Connor Bedard or a Macklin Celebrini waiting in the wings. What they do have is a collection of players who are outperforming their draft positions and proving they belong.

Marjala is the perfect example. A fifth-round pick who one organization gave up on has become a legitimate offensive threat in the AHL. Players like that don't always pan out as NHL regulars, but they provide organizational depth and give teams options when injuries strike or roster spots open up.

The fact that Edmonton has stumbled across multiple players fitting this description suggests their player development and scouting departments are doing something right.

Finding value where others missed it is how teams build sustainable success, especially in a salary cap era. Marjala's breakout season is proof that sometimes the best prospects aren't the ones drafted in the first round. Sometimes they're the ones other teams let walk away.

