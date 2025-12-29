Injury Timeline Still Unclear for Panthers Star

The Florida Panthers' locker room was a little brighter at a recent practice. In attendance for the first time all season was superstar winger Matthew Tkachuk.

The Stanley Cup champion has yet to play a game for the Panthers since the team captured their second consecutive championship. He underwent surgery for a torn adductor muscle and is still recovering.

Tkachuk practiced with the team in a non-contact capacity. It was a huge step, but the timeline for his return is still unknown as the Panthers patiently wait.

Hands Haven't Changed

Tkachuk has been mostly off the ice since the Panthers' Game 7 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. That was six months ago.

But according to his head coach, Tkachuk's hands are still elite. Getting back into game shape is another topic, but Paul Maurice was nonetheless quite pleased with what he saw out of his superstar winger.

"His hands haven’t changed,” he said. “You forget about these guys because they have been out so long, then they get up and down the ice. He hasn’t practiced in five, six months, and he moved all right."

A Boost of Morale

Maybe the biggest side effect of Tkachuk ramping up his activity is the impact it has on the rest of the Panthers' lineup. The team hasn't had the chance to practice with Tkachuk since the 2025 postseason, and it's only natural to be excited about your teammate's progress. Defenseman Seth Jones, who has been with the team since just before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, discussed how exciting it was to have him back, albeit in a limited capacity.

"It was awesome and it was exciting,” Jones said. “He gives a little boost. There is an excitement he could be back in our lineup every day again. He did not miss a beat.”

Patience in Florida

As far as Tkachuk returning for a real game, that remains up in the air. This was a crucial step, but as Maurice explained, there are more benchmarks to clear before Tkachuk is given the green light from the organization's medical staff.

That requires more time, and frankly, more patience from the Panthers. Maurice told reporters that while the team received a morale boost from having their beloved teammate more involved, the larger goal of winning a third consecutive Stanley Cup remains the guiding principle.

"As much as we like the spectacle of it, as much as we would love him to be a part of it, it would be great for the game to see him out there," Maurice admitted. "But the Florida Panthers need him healthy and need him for the rest of the year."

