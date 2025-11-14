Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Reaching Next Step of Injury Rehab
The Florida Panthers started their defense of the Stanley Cup severely shorthanded, kicking off the season without captain Aleksander Barkov and fellow star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Both players are rehabilitating major injuries that required surgery, and the lack of star power has hampered the Cats as they limp out to a 9-7-1 record to begin the campaign.
The Panthers received huge news regarding Tkachuk, who has been out with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, providing some much-needed positive updates for the two-time defending champions. The team's head coach, Paul Maurice, said the team expects Tkachuk to return to the ice in the next two weeks, marking a major step in his rehab.
"We're looking for him to hit the ice in the next two weeks," he told reporters. "There is this block of healing time where they are not doing much... Then there comes a day when the doctor says: 'Now you can go. Now you can start progressing.' How fast they get back to playing after that will be conditioning."
What Tkachuk's Return Means for Panthers
The Panthers have been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL this season, and that's largely due to Tkachuk and Barkov not being in the lineup. As the first quarter of the season comes to a close, the Panthers are averaging 2.82 goals per game. That figure ranks 24th in the league so far and is also a far cry from the 3.00 goals per game the team averaged during the 2024-2025 campaign.
Tkachuk taking a step towards returning signals the Panthers' offense is coming soon. To their credit, the team has made due without their two stars. Players like Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell have stepped up their offensive games without the superstars in the lineup and they are only one point out of a playoff spot at this point in the season.
Now, the offensive depth that made them so difficult to beat over the past two postseasons can return. Tkachuk is a superstar on both ends of the ice, but it's his dogged offensive attitude that sets the tone for the Panthers and their relentless attack.
How Much Longer Until Tkachuk Returns?
Things are looking up in Florida, but it's not all fixed just yet. As Maurice stated, Tkachuk is expected to resume on-ice activities in the next two weeks. That puts him on target to possibly return to practice right around or after American Thanksgiving and he could return to game action as the December slate of games gets going.
Patience is key as Tkachuk returns from a major injury. Once he comes back, it's all systems go for a nonstop player who provides so much to the lineup. The Panthers will take things slowly as their superstar forward takes the next step in his recovery, but he is trending towards a return.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!