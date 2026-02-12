Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Assures Team USA of Health Status

Matthew Tkachuk isn't looking to ease into the Milano Cortina Olympics. The two-time Stanley Cup champion and Florida Panthers forward expects to be at his absolute best when Team USA opens tournament play, and he's making no apologies for the confidence.

"I'm at my best," Tkachuk told the New York Post's Mollie Walker. "I expect to be at my best, and there's no better time to show it off than now."

It's a bold declaration from a player who's appeared in just 10 NHL games this season after undergoing surgery in August.

Despite leading the Panthers to their second championship just months ago, Tkachuk had to undergo surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off. But Tkachuk has never lacked conviction, and the camaraderie he's found with his American teammates in Italy has him feeling locked in.

Chemistry From Day One

The bond between Team USA's players formed instantly, long before they stepped on Olympic ice together. Tkachuk explained that the connection started the moment they boarded their flight to Milan.

"The first time we met on the flight over, it was literally like we just picked up where we left off," he said. "Feels like I've been playing with these guys for, like, 10 years."

The 28-year-old alternate captain credits the unique environment in Milan for strengthening those relationships. With most players traveling without family, they've spent every waking moment together building an identity as a team.

With his brother Brady Tkachuk in the forward group alongside him, Tkachuk has the chance to repeat the magic from the 4 Nations Face-Off from last year. The event saw Team USA face Canada, where both Tkachuk brothers threw hands and won the hearts of fans. With national pride at stake, Tkachuk is all in to dish it out.

Playoff Pedigree on Display

Tkachuk brings championship experience to a Team USA roster chasing its first Olympic gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. The Panthers forward won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, playing through his torn adductor injury during last spring's playoff run and tallying 23 points in 23 postseason games.

His limited regular season sample shows three goals and eight points through 10 games, but playoff Tkachuk is a different animal. He's proven capable of elevating his game when the stakes are highest, exactly what Team USA needs from their alternate captain.

Team USA opens preliminary round play against Latvia today at 3:10 p.m. ET at Santagiulia Arena. The Americans then face Denmark on February 14 and Germany on February 15 as they pursue their first gold medal in 46 years.

