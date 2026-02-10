Team USA Headlines Group C at Olympics

The men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is just one day away. Twelve nations are vying for the ultimate prize of Olympic gold, with some having a better shot than others.

The tournament’s structure is simple. Three groups of four teams compete in the group stage to determine the seeding for the knockout stage. The group stage is a round-robin that sees each country play the others in its group once. The winner of each group earns a bye, with the best second-place team also getting a bye. The rest of the teams compete in an opening-round contest. From there, it’s a single-elimination bracket, with the winner being adorned with the coveted gold medal.

Group C is not as deep as the others, as the United States is the overwhelming favorite to finish on top and earn the bye into the quarterfinals. It will be the goal of Denmark, Germany and Latvia to pull off an upset and stop the mighty U.S.

United States

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with Team USA forward Auston Matthews (34) his goal against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

If there is going to be a year the Americans claim Olympic gold, it will be 2026. Never mind the controversial omissions of players such as Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson or Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson — this is the roster assembled to take down Canada and win the country’s first gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

There’s a lot to love about the U.S. roster. The forward group is led by captain Auston Matthews, along with Jack Hughes and the brotherly duo of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. Jake Guentzel, Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin, Brock Nelson and Matt Boldy are also formidable scorers who should help the Americans find the back of the net at a consistent rate. It’s a deep group of forwards, one that head coach Mike Sullivan hopes can deliver the team to the promised land.

But it’s on the defensive side where the U.S. truly shines. Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski, two of the best defensemen the NHL has to offer, are the stalwarts who lead the way for the Americans. Add in elite goaltending from three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and it’s evident opposing teams will have difficulty scoring against Team USA.

All in all, anything less than a podium finish would be a disappointment for Team USA. This new generation of Americans is ready to right the wrongs of the past, and it will need a medal to do so.

Team USA schedule: Feb. 12 vs. Latvia (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Denmark (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 15 vs. Germany (3:10 p.m. ET)

Denmark

Jan 16, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) looks on during the warmups before the game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Only six NHL players are on Denmark’s Olympic roster, which automatically makes it one of the biggest underdogs in the tournament, let alone Group C. Most of the NHL talent is found on offense, with Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers serving as the group’s main star. Other forwards include Oliver Bjorkstrand (Tampa Bay Lightning), Lars Eller (Ottawa Senators) and Oscar Fisker Molgaard (Seattle Kraken).

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will man the crease for the Danes, with Senators goalie Mads Sogaard providing support. It will be up to those two, along with Frederik Dichow, to stand on their heads and carry Denmark to victory.

So can Denmark shock the world and come out on top in Group C? It’s an unlikely proposition, though miracles have happened before — just ask the Americans. Still, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Denmark takes down the rest of the competition, especially given its lack of NHL bodies.

Team Denmark schedule: Feb. 12 vs. Germany (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. USA (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 15 vs. Latvia (1:10 p.m. ET)

Germany

Jan 31, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) carries the puck against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

If Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl goes super saiyan, then perhaps Germany has a chance in Group C.

Think that’s an exaggeration? It’s not. Draisaitl is one of the best players in the sport, and Germany’s success in this tournament will largely rest on his shoulders.

There are other Germans who will play key roles. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is one of the league’s better blue-liners and should do a fine job anchoring the defense for his home country in his first Olympics. Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle is also one to watch; as a captain at the 2021 World Junior Championship, he led Germany to the playoff round for the first time. Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer is more than capable in net and should give Germany a chance, which is often all a team can ask for at the Olympics.

All that production means Germany is not a bottom-feeder, though it’s difficult to label the team a true contender. Still, anything feels possible with Draisaitl at the helm.

Team Germany schedule: Feb. 12 vs. Denmark (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Latvia (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 15 vs. USA (3:10 p.m. ET)

Latvia

Feb 3, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) defends his net against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

First things first: The Latvians are no slouches. Since debuting in the Olympic tournament in 2002, they have missed it only once, in 2018. They have consistently been part of the international conversation, though further success has been limited — their best finish was a quarterfinal appearance in 2014.

Several NHL players make up Latvia’s roster. Forwards include Rodrigo Abols (Philadelphia Flyers), Teddy Blueger (Vancouver Canucks) and Zemgus Girgensons (Tampa Bay Lightning). On defense, Uvis Balinskis (Florida Panthers) should be a force on the blue line. In net, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins and Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Artus Silovs will be tasked with stopping the puck. It’s a solid team.

But solid isn’t good enough to reach the podium at the Olympics, especially with the United States standing in the way. Like the Danes — and perhaps even the Germans — it would be a surprise if Latvia won Group C.

Team Latvia schedule: Feb. 12 vs. USA (3:10 p.m. ET); Feb. 14 vs. Germany (6:10 a.m. ET); Feb. 15 vs. Denmark (1:10 p.m. ET)

