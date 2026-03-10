Panthers Playoff Hopes Likely Over with Brad Marchand Injury

Brad Marchand’s turbulent season with the Florida Panthers might be nearing its final conclusion.

Marchand, whose lingering lower-body ailment has hampered him throughout the last couple of months, might need surgery to completely fix the problem, according to Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. A decision on whether going under the knife is the appropriate course of action should be coming in the near future.

“There’s going to be a decision made on what’s the best way to get him to 100 percent full health,” Maurice said. “I think even if there isn’t [surgery], we’re still talking long term; like, this isn’t going to be a couple of days. We’re into weeks.”

Maurice added that Marchand has been dealing with this lower-body injury for a couple of months, but he’s been able to fight through it.

“There were times where he didn’t play and kind of maintained it, came back in,” Maurice said. “It got to the point on this road trip where it was never recovering; [it was] just getting worse. We’re hopeful that we got it early enough that it isn’t, well, we’ll know this week what it is.”

Marchand and the Panthers’ Quest for Glory is Likely Over

Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Brad Marchand of Canada looks on in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Brad Marchand is a legend. From his time with the Boston Bruins to now with the Panthers, everything he touches seems to turn to gold. Well, at least until this past February. Marchand was a member of Team Canada at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, appearing in four games over the course of the tournament. His Canadian squad failed to take home the gold against the United States, a feat that Marchand had zero hand in due to the fact that he didn’t play in the gold medal game. From his brief moments on the ice during the Olympics, it was clear that the speed of the game was just too much for the 37-year-old. One has to think that whatever this lower-body injury is couldn’t have helped matters.

Even with this hardship, Marchand has still managed to be one of the Panthers’ most productive scorers this season. He ranks second on the team in goals with 27. In total, he's racked up 54 points. Still, Florida is not close to making the playoffs, meaning that its chance at a three-peat — as well as Marchand’s chance at taking home another championship — are likely dead and gone.

What Marchand will do next is unclear, though given his tenacity and will, it’s fair to assume that he’ll want to come back and win. It’s all he’s done throughout his entire career, after all. But when it comes to the 2025-26 season, the hopes and dreams of another title are unfortunately going to fly past him and the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!