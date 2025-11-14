Brad Marchand Joins Elite Club in Panthers Win
The number 1,000 carries weight in all kinds of contexts. One thousand years is a millennium, a major historical period that cultures around the world have long treated as meaningful. “A thousand” is also a symbol of abundance, a phrase that shows up in proverbs and religious texts to represent a vast amount.
For Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers, the number 1,000 means career points. Last night against the Washington Capitals, that’s exactly what the veteran and sure-fire Hall of Famer reached.
Up 5-3 with less than two minutes left, it looked like Marchand might have to wait one more game to hit the 1,000-point mark. He had already climbed to 999 earlier in the night with a primary assist on a Seth Jones goal that made it 5-2. But luckily for him and the Panthers, the universe had other plans.
An Empty Netter Does the Trick
With less than two minutes to go in the game, the trailing Capitals had pulled their goalie in desperation. Someone who wasn’t desperate, however, was Marchand, who calmly recovered a loose puck after a scrum in the corner. He then passed it to Eetu Luostarinen, who, with the empty net, slung the puck across the entire length of the ice for a goal.
Nobody raced to celebrate with Luostarinen after the score. Instead, the entirety of the Panthers bench mobbed Marchand at center ice. He had just eclipsed 1,000 points, and that was an occasion worth stopping the game and rejoicing over.
“I hoped it would be tonight, I had the family here,” Marchand said. “It was nice to do it at home, too. It doesn’t matter how it gets done, it was just fun to be a part of it. … You don’t get to be a part of things like that very often. There are only 102 players who have done it, and those are cool moments in guys’ careers, and we all enjoy them.”
With last night’s points, Marchand now has 20 — 11 goals and nine assists — through 16 games this season.
Marchand and Ovie Celebrate the Feat
After the game concluded, Marchand and Alexander Ovechkin, who had scored his 900th career goal just last week, exchanged sweaters with one another. It was symbolic of just how special a moment this was, two players who have accomplished so much in their individual careers sharing the limelight together.
With both players entering the twilight of their careers, there’s no telling how many more matchups the two will have against one another. What is known is that both Marchand and Ovechkin are some of the greatest to ever play the game, and the fact that this feat was able to be accomplished with both players on the ice is something special that nobody will ever forget.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!