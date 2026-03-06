Panthers Claim Physical Forward from Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers made a low-cost addition on deadline day. General manager Bill Zito claimed forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, adding a physical presence to the bottom of the lineup. Florida's newest acquisition brings both size and grit to their lineup.

We have claimed forward Cole Reinhardt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.



📝 » https://t.co/OePtSPaVfY pic.twitter.com/b3MYqBg6vQ — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 6, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound winger ranked third among Golden Knights skaters in hits per 60 minutes this season at 11.70. Across 62 career NHL games, he has tallied 123 hits. The offensive numbers won't jump off the page. Reinhardt posted just three goals and seven points in 44 games with Vegas this season.

Meanwhile, his career totals sit at four goals and nine points across 62 games with the Senators and Golden Knights. But head coach Paul Maurice has a plan and Reinhardt fits right in.

A Grinder's Path to the NHL

Reinhardt took the long road to a regular NHL roster spot. Originally a sixth-round pick by Ottawa at 181st overall in the 2020 draft, he spent five seasons grinding through the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He was productive at that level.

His 131 points across 270 AHL games showed a player who could generate offense in the minors. The jump to the NHL narrowed his role considerably. Vegas gave him his best opportunity this season after signing him to a two-year deal last summer.

He made the roster out of training camp and stuck as a regular bottom-six option. His $812,500 cap hit made him an easy claim for Florida. With the Panthers already embodying an all-physical style, the former Vegas enforcer brings a physicality that Florida has been lacking this season.

What It Means for the Panthers

The timing matters here. The side has been struggling all season with both captain Aleksandr Barkov out of commission and star forward Matthew Tkachuk missing most of the early games. With that in mind, Reinhardt slots in as a replacement body who can absorb minutes on the fourth line.

The Panthers also acquired Vinnie Hinostroza from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. Between Hinostroza and Reinhardt, Zito has restocked the bottom of the roster at minimal cost while clearing the way for outgoing pieces. Florida sits at 30-29-3 and is eighth in the Atlantic Division.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have struggled all season and are positioned as sellers on expiring veteran contracts rather than buyers. Reinhardt won't change the trajectory of the Panthers' season.

But he gives the coaching staff another option who can bring energy and physicality to a fourth line that needs fresh legs. His contract runs through next season at the same cap-friendly number, providing some organizational depth beyond this year. Meanwhile, the rest of the Panthers get ready to face the Red Wings later tonight.

