Panthers Star Replaces Lightning's Anthony Cirelli on Team Canada

Hockey Canada is dealing with an unfortunate roster complication mere days before the Olympic tournament begins. The organization announced an injury replacement that brings in a familiar face while losing a key defensive forward.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli is being replaced by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The move comes after Cirelli suffered an injury during the Lightning's Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins.

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 3, 2026

The timing could not be worse for the Cirelli. Canada opens Olympic play against Czechia on February 12, giving Bennett minimal time to integrate with the team before meaningful games begin in Milan.

Stadium Series Injury

Cirelli left the outdoor matchup in the first period after taking a hard hit from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic at center ice. The 28-year-old appeared to be favoring his shoulder and was visibly in pain on the bench before exiting the game. He did not return after playing just 6:25.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper described the injury as "kind of a stinger" following the game but did not provide a concrete timeline for recovery. His comments suggested concern about Cirelli's Olympic availability.

"Cirelli's a tough kid," Cooper said. "For him not to come back, clearly there's something wrong with him. So hopefully he'll be OK. There's some big games coming up ahead for him."

Cirelli was selected for Team Canada primarily for his two-way game and penalty-killing ability rather than offensive production. He recorded 15 goals and 35 points in 49 games this season and was expected to play a depth center role similar to his position at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Bennett Brings Championship Pedigree

The replacement brings impressive credentials to Milan. Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading all scorers with 15 goals during Florida's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship run in 2025. He set an NHL record with 13 road goals in a single postseason.

The 29-year-old has filled a larger role this season with Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov sidelined for the year. Bennett has responded with 19 goals and 42 points in 54 games while taking on top-line center responsibilities.

Bennett was also a member of Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship team, scoring a goal in three games during the February tournament that served as a preview for Olympic competition.

Olympic Tournament Begins Soon

Canada opens group play against Czechia on February 12 at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena before facing Switzerland on February 13. The men's gold medal game is scheduled for February 22 as Canada looks to capture its 10th Olympic gold medal with NHL players returning to the Games for the first time since 2014.

