Switzerland Loads Olympic Roster With NHL Stars for Medal Push

Switzerland have finally announced their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics and the lineup is teeming with NHL talent. With eight NHLers on the team, the Swiss are looking like legitimate medal contenders for Milano Cortina with Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi leading the squad.

Josi has already shown how integral he is to Nashville this season with his two-way play and his NHL experience will be integral for the Swiss blue line. With a Norris Trophy among his credentials, Josi brings the kind of experience and skills to log heavy minutes.

Not to mention, his ability to control the play from the back makes him his team’s MVP. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils provides Switzerland with an elite two-way center who can contribute to the offense while also shutting down their opponents.

The Devils' captain has been a big part of his team’s early success this season and has also been one of the league’s most complete players. His presence on the front line gives the national side a legitimate two-way forward who can match up with anyone.

Devils' Contingent

The Devils have found the most representation on the Swiss roster, with three players from New Jersey getting the call. Alongside Hischier, right-winger Timo Meier and D-man Jonas Siegenthaler have also found themselves on the national side.

With existing high-stakes chemistry from playing together in the NHL, the trio is expected to be invaluable in the high-stakes format of the Olympics. While Meier brings the goal-scoring ability and experience in power plays, Siegenthaler brings the defensive edge and penalty-killing expertise.

The Swiss blue line desperately needs this PK ability. This, in turn, will provide Switzerland with the edge and make opponent scoring scarce while giving them more offensive chances.

Additional NHL Talent

Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala gives Switzerland another offensive piece to overpower opponents. The second-line winger has the playmaking ability to assist his teammates while also having the finishing needed to put the puck inside the back of the net.

On the other hand, Jets veteran Nino Niederreiter brings the veteran international presence to the Swiss side. Pius Suter from the Sharks provides additional offensive depth to Switzerland, while Akira Schmid from the Golden Knights adds NHL goaltending between the pipes, essential for any medal hopes.

European League Support

But while the eight NHLers are expected to do much of the heavy-lifting for Switzerland, the side also packs some heavy European talent. Top names from the Swiss National League put their club duties on hold to represent their national side in Italy.

This includes forwards like Sven Andrighetto, Christoph Bertschy, and Philipp Kurashev, who bring scoring from the European circuits. Defensemen Tim Berni, Michael Fora, and Andrea Glauser provide additional depth on the blue line.

Veteran goaltenders Reto Berra and Leonardo Genoni give Switzerland experience and reliability in net alongside Schmid.

Medal Aspirations

Switzerland won't enter the Olympics as favorites, but their collection of NHL talent makes them dangerous. When Josi is controlling play from the back end, Hischier and Fiala are creating offense, and the goaltending holds up, Switzerland can compete with anyone.

The challenge becomes maintaining consistency throughout the tournament. But with eight NHL stars anchoring the roster and solid European league support, Switzerland has the pieces to potentially reach the medal round for the first time since winning silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

