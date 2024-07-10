Blues Sign Veteran Free Agent Defenseman
Well over a week into free agency, the St. Louis Blues have signed one of the most experienced veterans on the open market. The Blues have announced the signing of defenseman Ryan Suter to a one-year deal.
Suter’s one-year contract will cost the Blues $775,000 against the salary cap, but the veteran defender has a chance to earn an additional $2.225 million in performance bonuses. If the bonuses are met, Suter could earn $3 million for one season of work.
At 39 years old, the 2024-25 season could very well be Suter’s last in the NHL. About to enter his 20th season, Suter was initially drafted by the Nashville Predators seventh overall in 2003. He made his NHL debut with the Predators during the 2005-06 season.
After 1,444 regular season games, Suter has scored 105 goals and 576 assists for 681 total points. In 15 playoff runs over his career, Suter has skated in 133 postseason games with 44 total points (7G-44A).
Following his days with the Predators, Suter signed a massive contract with the Minnesota Wild in 2012. Suter played 656 games with the Wild and was regularly one of the top puck-moving defenders in the game.
In 2021, after nine years in Minnesota, the Wild bought out the final four years of Suter’s contract. Suter signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars on a four-year deal.
Suter only played three years of the contract before the Stars bought out the final season.
In 19 NHL seasons, Suter has never made it to the Stanley Cup Final. In each of the past two seasons, Suter and the Stars have fallen just short, losing in the Western Conference Final.
Joining the Blues, Suter should jump near the top of their defensive depth chart.
If Suter can cap off his career on a high-note, he has a great chance to one day get a call from the Hockey Hall of Fame.
