Blue Jackets Narrow Head Coaching Search
The Columbus Blue Jackets are the only team in the NHL without a head coach. After firing Pascal Vincent following his first season behind the bench. the Blue Jackets have yet to replace him.
Speculation over the next choice for head coach continues as the Blue Jackets remain quiet. According to team insider Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the team is still narrowing down their list. The latest update is that a potential option is now out of the running.
Sharing an update via his X account, Portzline reported that Todd McLellan is no longer a candidate. According to Portzline, the two sides couldn't agree on a multi-year deal and the negotiations broke down.
"Between #CBJ, McLellan, and his former club, #GoKingsGo, an agreement on a multi-year contract could not be reached," Portzline tweeted. "Possible #CBJ circle back with an adjusted offer."
McLellan most recently coached the Los Angeles Kings. He took over the position during the 2019-2020 season and led the Kings to the postseason in two of his four full seasons with the team. He was fired during the 2023-2024 season after 48 games. He won 168 games during his tenure with the Kings and is known for being an adaptable coach that can lead a team to the postseason.
With McLellan out of the running, that eliminates two coaching options for the Blue Jackets. Recently reinstated coach Joel Quenneville was another rumored option to fill the position. However, the Jackets haven't made any offers to him. They are likely staying away from Quenneville's negative press as their organizational rebuild continues. With another candidate struck from the list, the Blue Jackets must continue their head coaching search.
