Golden Knights Sign Former Canucks Forward
The Vegas Golden Knights are a busy team as they make the final preparations for the 2024-2025 season. The team just negotiated a resolution with their goaltender Robin Lehner that alleviates his salary cap number from the team, giving the Knights some much needed financial relief.
The Golden Knights didn't take long to capitalize on that available salary cap space. The team announced that they signed veteran forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract. They shared the news with an update via their X account.
Pearson is entering his 13th season in the NHL, and his first with Vegas. Originally selected in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, he began his career with the Los Angeles Kings. During just his second season with the team, the Kings captured the Stanley Cup and he featured prominently in their playoff run. He would stay with the Kings until the 2018-2019 season, when they swapped him for forward Carl Hagelin in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After joining the Penguins, he wouldn't stay long. He played in Pittsburgh for just half a season before being moved to the Vancouver Canucks. With the Canucks, he had his best offensive season in 2019-2020. Over 69 games, he recorded 21 goals and finished with a career-high 45 points.
Last season he joined the Montreal Canadiens, marking his fourth NHL franchise. The fit wasn't ideal for either side, and he struggled. Pearson finished with just five goals and 13 points over 54 games.
In his career he has played in 644 NHL games. He's accumulated 138 goals, 147 assists, and 285 points.
Now Pearson joins the Golden Knights to help their forward depth. The Knights have some excellent top of the lineup players, but are lacking the bottom-six combination that a championship team needs. Vegas is hoping that the addition of the veteran winger can help get them there.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!