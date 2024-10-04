Former Blackhawks Forward Announces Retirement
Artem Anisimov played just over 770 games in the NHL between the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators. At the age of 36, Anisimov has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Anisimov announced his retirement on his Instagram with a Russian and English translation along with multiple photos of his days in the NHL.
“Time to make it official. I gave hockey my all as a player and decided to hang up the skates. I have been blessed to have a wonderful career, playing alongside many hockey legends on the biggest hockey stages, making a lot of good friends along the way.”
Anisimov also thanked all those he was around during his nearly 20-year professional career.
“I am not a big social media person and usually the man of the very few words publicly, but I just wanted to take time to thank everyone - my teammates and coaches throughout the years, all the staff (you guys are the best) from the teams I have played for, organizations I have been a part of, and of course the fans. Thank you all for your support!
Arty Party will live on!”
Anisimov played 771 games in the NHL recording 180 goals, 196 assists, and 376 total points. In 43 career playoff games, he picked up an extra 17 points (8G-9A).
Despite never winning the Stanley Cup, Anisimov played alongside some Blackhawks icons like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews during his time in Chicago.
On of the most memorable moments in Anisimov’s career came with the Rangers against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In an early December 2011 matchup, some slick passing set up Anisimov for an easy short-handed goal against Mathieu Garon.
After scoring, Anisimov dropped to a knee and celebrated by imitating a sniper pose on Garon. The Lightning didn’t like the gesture and a brawl quickly followed. He later apologized for the celebration.
Anisimov spent the last two seasons playing in the American Hockey League with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Hartford Wolfpack. His last NHL appearance came with the Senators during the 2020-21 season.
Anisimov never reached hockey’s mountaintop but was always a steady forward wherever he went.
