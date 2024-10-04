Report: Sharks 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Star Rookie's Injury
Multiple NHL stars have suffered injuries through this year’s preseason slate, even one of their brightest youngsters in San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini went down with a lower-body injury. The Sharks have listed Celebrini as day-to-day, but there might be concerns over him missing the start of the regular season.
In a preseason contest against the Utah Hockey Club, Celebrini crashed hard into the boards after a scoring chance and he did not return to the game. Between the hard collision and other nagging injuries, Celebrini’s timeline for return I unclear.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, the Sharks are cautiously optimistic the Celebrini will be good to go sooner rather than later. But will he be ready for the season opener?
“It’s certainly in some question,” Johnston said. “There doesn’t seem to be too much concern about this injury… But certainly, whether or not he can get back in a weeks time is up in the air.”
Johnston noted that Celebrini was dealing with other nagging injuries before he crashed into the boards, only adding question marks.
“Everyone’s going to exercise some caution,” Johnston said. “It will really hinge on how he recovers in this next week. When he can rejoin his teammates on the ice for practice and ultimately when he’s cleared to play again for the Sharks.”
The Sharks are hoping Celebrini can make a quick return to the ice as they look to move forward past a dreadful 2023-24. Finishing the year with under 20 wins, the Sharks recorded 47 points in a 19-54-9 campaign.
That record helped the Sharks select Celebrini first overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, and he’s already been slated to be their top line center. He doesn’t lead the odds for the next Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s rookie of the year, but he should be in the conversation.
So long as he returns to full health and starts the season on time, he should have no problem being a big name in the Calder race and keeping the Sharks afloat.
The Sharks open their regular season on Thursday, October 10 against the St. Louis Blues.
