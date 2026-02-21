Gavin McKenna Sets Penn State Record In Dominating Victory

It was a banner night for the Penn State Nittany Lions Men's Hockey program and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. Battling against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten matchup, the Nittany Lions and their star forward broke several program records en route to a dominating victory.

Penn State toppled its rival by a final score of 11-4. Their 11 goals tied the university record for most goals scored in a single game while also setting a new record for goals in a conference contest.

Even more impressive, McKenna set some individual records of his own. With seven assists and eight points, he set new PSU records for single-game assists and point totals. He also set a new Big Ten single-game record for assists and became the first NCAA player to record that total since Brian Flynn accomplished that feat in 2010 with Maine.

Putting the Happy in Happy Valley

With another win, PSU improved its 2025-2026 season record to 19-9-1 with a 11-7-1 record in conference play. Entering the weekend, the Nittany Lions were the sixth-ranked team in the USCHO rankings and fifth in the NCAA Power Index (NPI) rankings.

The win was the latest step in the right direction for Penn State as they look to challenge for both the Big Ten and national championship this season. Standing in their way is the Michigan State Spartans, one of the most impressive collegiate squads of the last few years.

But the Nittany Lions showed in this stomping of their rivals that they can turn things up a notch. If they can continue raising their game, led by the infinitely talented McKenna, things are going to be quite happy in Happy Valley.

Dec 31, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, UNITED STATES; Canada forward Gavin McKenna (9) in action against Finland during the second period in group play during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at 3M Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

McKenna's Draft Prospects Back on the Rise

As McKenna began his freshman season in Happy Valley, he played through some ups and downs. Transitioning from being a top talent in the CHL ranks to the NCAA game is a difficult one for any player, and that impact was evident as he got off to a slower than expected start.

This performance, however, was a statement game from McKenna.

The teenager suddenly went from 33 points in 26 games to 41 in 27 contests and is now in the top-10 of NCAA scoring. His 1.52 points per game average is now the second-highest mark in the nation.

And suddenly, the idea of any other player being the number one overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft feels silly.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!