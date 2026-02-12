Top Prospect Gavin McKenna to Resume Play for Penn State

Per college hockey insider Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, Penn State's Gavin McKenna is expected to return to the ice for the Nittany Lions during their upcoming Feb. 13 game against Michigan.

Puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor at Yost Ice Arena. Schlossman is reporting that NHL scouts have been informed of McKenna's availability. As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, McKenna recently made headlines after he was originally charged on Feb. 4 with felony aggravated assault and other counts, according to Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court documents. The Centre County District Attorney has since dropped the felony aggravated assault charge.

Another Penn State reporter, Giustino Racchini, reported that head coach Guy Gadowsky has also confirmed that McKenna will participate in the games this weekend.

NEWS: Confirmation from head coach Guy Gadowsky that Gavin McKenna will participate in the games this weekend against Michigan.



Guy did not comment any further. — Giustino_Racchini (@GRacchini) February 11, 2026

The Nittany Lions also play at Michigan on Feb. 14.

Gavin McKenna to Return to Play Following Dropped Felony Charge

McKenna reportedly remains charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct. Per a local news outlet, online dockets show that McKenna's first court appearance is now set for March 11th at 8:30 a.m.

Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Division I rankings, with 18 first place votes. Penn State sits at No. 6.

McKenna previously scored a goal (in addition to posting two assists) in an eventual 5-4 overtime loss against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. This game was an NCAA outdoor hockey game that drew almost 75,000 fans, which served as Penn State's most recent matchup.

The forward is among the top 2026 NHL Draft prospects and has been largely speculated to be the upcoming No. 1 overall selection. He has a total of 32 points on the year so far.

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

His previously mentioned charges were brought about following an accusation surrounding breaking a man’s jaw on Jan. 31 in downtown State College — which occurred just hours after the Michigan State game.

The corresponding district attorney, Bernie Cantorna, said a review of the video footage resulted in the dropping of the felony charge.

"Both our office and the state college policy department have reviewed video of this incident. Viewing that video, we have reached the conclusion it does not support the felony charge of aggravated assault," Cantorna said at a Feb. 6 press conference. "Accordingly, our office will be moving to withdraw the aggravated assault charge with the district justice and corrected the record to accurately depict the injury suffered. Simply put, a review of the video evidence does not support a conclusion that Gavin McKenna acted with the specific intent to cause serious bodily injury, nor that he acted with reckless indifference to the value of human life."

McKenna previously opted to leave Canadian junior hockey for Penn State's men's hockey program. In 2024, the NCAA ruled that Canadian junior players were now eligible to play on Division I teams, ending a decades-old policy that made young athletes choose between the Canadian Hockey League and college hockey

The 2026 NHL Draft is to take place this June, with the lottery expected sometime in the spring. This will be the 64th NHL entry draft — with the first round being held on June 26. The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

