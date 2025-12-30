Gavin McKenna Silencing Critics at 2026 World Juniors

For some odd reason, there has been a debate emerging regarding the 2026 NHL Draft. For months, the consensus top pick, Gavin McKenna, has sat at the top of the prospect rankings. After a bit of a tough stretch during his freshman season at Penn State University, the skeptics have come out in droves.

McKenna's unquestioned status as the top player available in the upcoming draft has become fallible, with players like Keaton Verhoff and Ivar Stenberg entering the conversation for the number one pick.

Thankfully, McKenna has been a dominant force for Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship. With it, he is silencing the critics and reasserting himself as the best player available in next summer's draft.

Game-Breaker for Canada

Team Canada is on the quest to win their first gold medal at the WJC since 2023 and knock the United States off their perch as back-to-back winners. Canada's hopes lie in McKenna and his ability to be a game-breaking forward.

Through the first three games, he's been that and then some. He's demonstrated his high-level awareness and offensive IQ while also breaking out his shooting ability to help Canada start the tournament undefeated.

His play has not caught the attention of the hockey world, it's also drawing huge compliments from his teammates. Canada forward and Vancouver Canucks draft pick Braeden Cootes offered high praise for McKenna after their win over Denmark.

"He showed everyone the world-class talent,” Cootes said. “I think he’ll go No. 1, for sure. There’s noise and all that, but he’s a special guy.”

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Alas, Poor Denmark!

In their most recent contest against Denmark, McKenna may have sealed the first overall pick once again. He recorded a hat trick as they routed the Danes 9-1.

With that three-goal performance, McKenna overtook the scoring lead in the tournament. He now has three goals and four points for seven points over the first three games, and Canada looks like a legitimate threat to capture the top prize as the leader of Group B.

What to Expect the Rest of the Way

If these three games were any indication, McKenna has taken over this tournament. Like many special talents before him, he is standing out as the best player at this year's WJC and his individual effort has Canada on the brink of a gold medal.

As Canada pushes out of group play and into the quarterfinal round, McKenna's game is onlly going to be more impressive. They are going to rely heavily on him, and that's a strong bet for Team Canada and their gold medal hopes.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!