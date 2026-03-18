Houston Gearing Up for Hockey Advocacy Event

For Houston, Texas residents and hockey fans, the third annual Hockey Day in Houston is rapidly approaching, with hundreds of fans ready to dawn their favorite jerseys and celebrate the sport they love.

Hockey Day in Houston is an event established with a purpose in mind to grow the sport in the Texas city. They have partnered with The Howe Foundation to help grow the sport of hockey in Houston and also recognize student-athletes who carry on the mission of the Howe Foundation. The Howe Foundation is dedicated to sharing the life-long passion for sports with everyone, focusing on two core missions, putting kids first and recognizing women in the business of sports as guided by Gordie and Colleen Howe’s legacy. Since the founding of the event, hockey player numbers across Texas have continued to rise.

According to numbers exclusively provided by USA Hockey, the state of Texas as a whole has seen widespread growth across youth, adult and girls/women's hockey in recent years — reaching an adult (19+, all genders) player-count of 10,346 in 2024-25. 1,729 of these are from Houston. This number of over 10,000 was up from 5,445 (19+, all genders) in 2009-10.

Lance Rosenberg, co-chair of Hockey Day in Houston, said to NHL On SI that their goal is to make meaningful contributions for the sport.

"Our goal through this event is to continue to reach new new demographics and expose boys, girls and adults to say, 'Hey, there's other opportunities to play sports in Houston," Rosenberg said. "We're looking to make a big contribution to the region, and showcase how great of the game hockey is, absolutely."

Houston Readying for Hockey Weekend

Howe played in 1,767 NHL games (most notably with the Detroit Red Wings) and concluded his career with 1,850 points and four Stanley Cup championships. He passed away in 2016 and is succeeded by his three sons of Mark, Marty and Murray. Colleen was his wife and was known as a pioneer hockey wife and hockey mom who devoted her entire life to the betterment of the game.

"There are things that create a love and a passion within a person, that sets the foundation for lifelong dreams," Mark said of the upcoming event. "It's definitely going to have a positive impact."

Both Mark and Marty Howe will be in attendance at the event, with the NHL’s Group Vice President of Events — Chie Chie Yard — also being announced to be inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 alongside legendary WHA Houston Aeros coach Bill Dineen and former IHL Houston Aeros forward Bobby Reynolds.

Dec 18, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Puck with the NHL logo before the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"[The event] is a testament to all the hockey players that have once called Houston home, and they want to make a difference to really help grow the sport in the market," Rosenberg also said.

The Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Banquet and induction takes place on March 20 — followed by the festive Hockey Day in Houston on March 21. The weekend's motto is to showcase why "Houston is a hockey town."

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