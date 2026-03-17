Team USA to Don Olympic Hockey Sweaters for WBC Finale

Team USA baseball players will honor the Olympic hockey champions in unique fashion during the final game of the World Baseball Classic. The baseball squad received game-worn jerseys from the United States hockey team that captured gold in Milan, creating a symbolic link between two American triumphs just weeks apart.

The jerseys arrived at LoanDepot Park ahead of the final game against Venezuela. Every member of the baseball roster will don the hockey sweaters during pregame activities, connecting the Milan victory with their quest for baseball supremacy.

Jack Hughes delivered the jerseys through his partnership with Fanatics. The New Jersey Devils center who scored the golden goal against Canada worked alongside Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to coordinate the tribute that brings together two of America's biggest recent sporting moments.

Olympic Inspiration

Hughes sent an inspirational message to the baseball team through their group chat before their quarterfinal matchup against Canada. Manager Mark DeRosa shared the communication with his players, setting the stage for the hockey jersey tribute that would follow.

"Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat," said DeRosa. "And I know there are talks of some hockey jerseys being sent in for the guys to wear during BP or out and about the clubhouse."

Team USA will wear game-worn U.S. Olympic hockey sweaters to LoanDepot Park today for the WBC final against Venezuela. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes are partners with Fanatics, which delivered the jerseys for every member of Team USA. pic.twitter.com/ciCgJUaezk — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2026

The United States defeated Canada in that quarterfinal contest before eliminating the Dominican Republic in the semifinals. Team USA now faces Venezuela for the championship with momentum from both the hockey triumph and their baseball tournament run fueling confidence.

Fanatics Connection

Fanatics secured the game-worn sweaters from the Milan Olympics and delivered them to the entire baseball roster. The sports merchandising giant leveraged its partnerships with both Hughes and Crow-Armstrong to make the tribute possible on short notice.

The hockey jerseys became instant collector's items after the United States captured its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Hughes scored the overtime winner against Canada, ending a 46-year drought and creating one of the most memorable moments in American hockey history.

Championship Stakes

Venezuela advanced to the final by upsetting defending champion Japan and defeating Italy in the semifinals. The South American squad presents a formidable challenge for the United States in its quest for a second World Baseball Classic title.

Team USA boasts a star-studded lineup featuring captain Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Schwarber. The Americans fell to Japan in the 2023 WBC final and seek redemption on home soil with Team USA, with the Olympic hockey sweaters serving as motivation.

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