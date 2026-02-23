Inside the Olympic Gold Beer Shower for USA Men's Hockey

USA Hockey received support like never before en route to the men's team winning its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1980.

Fans from all across the world tuned in to watch the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, with men's ice hockey taking center stage on the last day of the Olympic Games.

The final between the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 22, 2026 resulted in a 2-1 win for the Americans, with the overtime winner coming from center Jack Hughes of the NHL's New Jersey Devils at the 1:41 minute-mark overtime. However, what some USA Hockey fans might not realize is that they received financial backing and support like no other from one key company.

Over the past few months, Michelob ULTRA has backed U.S. hockey like never before. In January, the company hosted a "Miracle on Ice" reunion and brought 1980 team members Jim Craig, Mark Johnson and captain Mike Eruzione back together. And on Feb. 22, Michelob made the locker room come to life following the Americans being awarded their gold medals.

Ricardo Marques, the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob Ultra, previously told Breakaway On SI in an exclusive back in Jan. at the Lake Placid, N.Y. reunion that Michelob would be prepared for a potential golden beer shower, no matter what.

"[A Michelob ULTRA beer shower] would be incredibly special. We would love to see that moment. Our fans would love to see that moment, and we are ready to mark the occasion, if and when it comes," he said.

Michelob ULTRA Sees Golden Beer Shower for USA Hockey

The U.S. enjoyed both Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Zero, which were consumed in the Milano Santagiulia Arena locker room.

An Instagram post from USA Hockey also captured the moment that the 25-man roster will never forget.

Marques said it has been an honor to provide support for Team USA — especially USA Hockey.

"Our partnership with USA Hockey, we'll find Michelob ULTRA throughout the entire year, joining the millions of fans rallying behind Team USA," Marques said. "It makes so much sense for Michelob ULTRA to be here and aligning behind Team USA and bringing this incredible experience to millions of fans."

The beer shower occurred after Quinn Hughes of Team USA was named Best Defender of the men's ice hockey event, with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck being named Best Goaltender after saving 41 against Team Canada.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor Hellebuyck (37) of the United States celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Former 2014 USA Hockey icon T.J. Oshie also previously spoke to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive, saying that he never had any doubt there would be a beer shower for the Americans if they won.

“I think there definitely should be a beer shower,” Oshie said. “I mean the Tkachuk brothers [Matthew and Brady], like they grew up in St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch. They’re almost built for a Michelob Ultra beer shower. I could see them being right in it and what a phenomenal idea.”

The American women also beat the Canadians for the gold, with the same 2-1 overtime victory score to secure the gold on Feb. 19.

Celebrations for the men are expected to continue, with plans currently set for more festivities in Miami, Fla.

