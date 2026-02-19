Team USA Secures Gold in Overtime Women's Olympic Final

The Americans have wrapped up their time throughout the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in heartwarming fashion by wearing the gold medal.

The Team USA women's ice hockey team absolutely dominated throughout the 2026 Winter Olympics, going into the gold medal game outscoring opponents 31-1 and riding a five-game shutout streak.

A goal from Canada's Kristin O'Neill at the 20:54 mark of the Feb. 19 hockey final opened the scoring. Captain Hilary Knight of the U.S. answered back with only 2:04 remaining in the matchup, keeping the Americans alive and sending the historic game into overtime. During the preliminary round, the U.S. defeated Canada in a dominant fashion — posting a final score of 5-0. The win for the U.S. occurred during the seventh time the U.S. has competed for gold.

Feb 5, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight (21) of Team United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Team Czechia in women's ice hockey Group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Switzerland took home the bronze after defeating Sweden 2-1 in overtime.

This marks the third Olympic gold medal (1998, 2018 and now 2026) for Team USA.

Team USA Concludes 2026 Winter Olympics Wearing Silver

O'Neill has won five medals (three gold and two silver) at the IIHF Women's World Championship since making her debut in 2021. She was also known as one of Canada’s top scorers with two goals and three assists as they won gold at the 2024 World Championship.

Her goal in the second period only further cemented this legacy for the 27-year-old.

Knight of the U.S. has now concluded her Olympic career; she has already worn one gold (2018) and three silver Olympic medals (2010, 2014, 2022). Her goal in the third period cemented the forward to the history books — she is now USA's all-time leading Olympic goal scorer.

Known lovingly as "Captain America," Knight also plays for the PWHL's Seattle Torrent who share Climate Pledge Arena with the Seattle Kraken.

The game-winner for the gold came from Megan Keller in an OT moment Americans everywhere will never forget. She scored at the 64:07 minute-mark.

The U.S. entered the contest at 6-0, having advanced to the gold medal game following a 5-0 victory over Sweden. The final for the U.S. marked the first time since 1998 that the Americans went undefeated in route to a gold medal.

This matchup marked the 13th all-time meeting between the U.S. and Canada at the Olympics. The U.S. was 3-11-6 against Canada in Olympic contests. Team USA has now earned its eighth straight Olympic Winter Games medal; The red, white and blue have medaled in every Olympics that women's hockey has been staged.

Canada finished with 31 shots on goal compared to the Americans' 33. Goaltender Aerin Frankel saved 30 for the U.S. while helping her team take home the gold.

The Canadians earned their silver podium moment after having defeated Switzerland 4-0, Czechia 5-1, Finland 5-0, Germany 5-1 and then the Swiss 2-1 in the semifinals.

Team USA Head Coach John Wroblewski was seen in tears behind the U.S. bench as his team earned their gold medal moment.

