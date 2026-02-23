Team USA Hockey to Celebrate Gold at Miami Club

Following winning their 2026 Winter Olympic gold medal in historic fashion, Team USA celebrations continue as the men bring home their first gold medal since 1980.

A large winter storm is sweeping across the Northest, making it impossible to travel back safely from Italy to certain areas of the United States as originally intended. Team USA has made the decision to revert to Miami and add to the golden festivities before making their way back to their respective NHL teams.

According to the website for local club E11EVEN's, the 2026 U.S. Men's Ice Hockey Team and Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Olympic Gold Medalists will take their celebrations there from 9 p.m. to midnight, EST. There is a complimentary open bar within that frame.

E11EVEN Miami is one of the most popular and well-known nightclubs in the USA; its listed as the No. 1 nightclub in the U.S. and the No. 6 globally by the Nightlife International Association. Tickets within the $50 range were previously available, however tickets of around $110 only remain in addition to table reservations.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida, the Americans also plan to ride around South Beach on a double-decker bus before entering Club E11EVEN. Other reports from local broadcasters indicate that Team USA will land at 1:30 p.m. and have dinner at Cote around 7:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 23.

This same date marks the second day of the winter storm. It has made travel impossible across the Northeast and has marked snow piling up rapidly in addition to powerful winds. Power outages have also continued to spike and cities have become to shut down as the storm intensifies off the East Coast.

Winter Storm Re-Routes Team USA to Celebrate Gold in Miami

Team USA was originally routed for New York City according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston prior to the winter weather sweeping across the nation.

Feb. 22, 2026 saw the U.S. take down Canada 2-1 in overtime of the men's ice hockey final. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils played the overtime hero for the Americans and scored at the 1:41 minute-mark of OT, which followed goals from Matt Boldy of the U.S. and Cale Makar of the Canadians in regulation.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor Hellebuyck (37) of the United States celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Quinn Hughes of Team USA was named tournament Best Defender of the men's ice hockey event, with Hellebuyck being named Best Goaltender. Hughes and Hellebuyck also made the Media All-Star Team.

The American women also beat the Canadians for the gold; with the same 2-1 overtime victory score to secure the gold on Feb. 19.

Per a leaked video of a phone call from locker room celebrations following the men's gold-medal win, American President Donald Trump has also invited the men's and women's U.S. teams to this week's State of the Union speech. The men's team requested to be picked up in Miami. Regular-season action of the NHL resumes on Feb. 25 with an eight-game slate.

