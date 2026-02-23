Katie Gaudreau Reacts to Bittersweet Team USA Victory

Katie Gaudreau watched Team USA win Olympic gold, and the emotions were overwhelming. Her brother Johnny, a left wing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, would have been on that team. He was training for it. He was ready for it. But he never got the chance when his life was tragically cut short by a drunk driver in 2024, along with brother and fellow hockey player Matthew.

Speaking on FOX & Friends, Katie reflected on what the victory meant for her family and what Johnny and Matthew would have thought about the thrilling finish. When asked what her brothers would have said about Team USA's performance, Katie smiled through the pain.

"They'd be very proud. I think they like a nail-biter, so they probably would have been chirping everyone, but they would have been proud," she said.

This photo of Matthew Tkachuk with the late Johnny Gaudreau's daughter, Noa, is everything ❤️💙



Tkachuk and Gaudreau played six seasons together in Calgary 🙏



(📸 Federico Manoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/ZxJZ541yE6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2026

Katie even joked that her brothers might have had a hand in helping Team USA from above, noting some saves that defied explanation.

"I think there were a couple of goals that they might have had a little help in saving that didn't go in. Because there were a couple of times I was watching, like, how'd that not go in?" she said. "So I think they might have had some help behind the net."

A Childhood Dream

The decision for the family to attend the Olympics in person wasn't easy. Johnny had dreamed of playing in the Olympics his entire life, and he was so close to making it happen.

"They were not sure if they were going to be able to make the trip because they knew that John wanted nothing more than a childhood dream to make this team," Katie explained.

Johnny had worked relentlessly to earn his spot. The summer before the tragic accident, he trained every day with their father, pushing himself to be in the best shape of his life.

"He was in his best shape of his life that August, and he would have had a tremendous season," Katie said.

Seeing that opportunity stolen from Johnny was devastating for the entire family.

"To see that robbed from him was really heart-wrenching for us," she said.

They Made the Trip

Despite the pain, Katie was proud of her parents and sister-in-law Meredith for making the trip to Milan Cortina.

"I'm proud of my mom, my sister-in-law Meredith and my dad for really going out there," she said. "John would have wanted them to be there and to experience this, and he would have wanted his children to experience this."

Johnny's son Carter couldn't make the trip because he didn't have a passport, but Meredith would have brought him if possible.

Honoring Their Memory

Katie's father is a major reason South Jersey is known for hockey. He coached countless players who went on to NHL careers, including Johnny. That legacy continues, even as the family navigates this unimaginable loss. The 2nd Annual Gaudreau Family 5K will be held May 16th, giving people a chance to honor Johnny and Matthew's memory.

