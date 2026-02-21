Team USA Playing for Gold, Johnny Gaudreau's Memory in Olympic Final

Team USA carries more than championship aspirations into the Olympic gold medal game against Canada. A blue jersey with the number 13 hangs in the locker room at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena as a constant reminder of the teammate who should be skating alongside them.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on August 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey. The tragedy occurred the night before their sister Katie's wedding, sending shockwaves through the hockey community.

The 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets forward was on track to make his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026. USA Hockey confirmed to the Gaudreau family that Johnny would have been selected to the roster based on his body of work and elite international performance.

All-Time Leading Scorer

Gaudreau played for Team USA in six different international events including five IIHF World Championships. He recorded 43 points in 40 games to become the all-time leading scorer in USA men's IIHF history.

This would have been his first Olympic opportunity after NHL players did not participate in 2018 Beijing and 2022 Beijing due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and scheduling conflicts.

Dylan Larkin played alongside Gaudreau at multiple World Championships and expressed what the tribute means to the current roster. The Detroit Red Wings forward acknowledged the emotional weight of competing without his former teammate.

"It means everything — we all know he should be here with us," Larkin said, per ESPN. "He should be with us. We love him, and I like that we continue to think about him and I wouldn't imagine it any other way."

Jan 25, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Family Attends Semifinal

The Gaudreau family arrived in Milan on Friday to watch Team USA's 6-2 semifinal victory over Slovakia. Parents Jane and Guy Gaudreau attended alongside Johnny's widow, Meredith, and their two oldest children after initially hesitating to make the trip.

Zach Werenski played with Gaudreau on Columbus from 2022 to 2024 and appreciated the family's presence at the tournament. The Blue Jackets defenseman emphasized the team's motivation to honor Johnny's memory by reaching the gold medal game.

Team USA still has Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey hanging in the locker room. Tomorrow, they’re playing for more than just gold 🥹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/oDYfqcebXn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 21, 2026

"It's great having them here, and it's super special," Werenski said. "We're happy that we made it to the gold-medal game so they can watch that and be a part of it. It's on us to make them proud."

Noah Hanifin was Gaudreau's teammate on the Calgary Flames and remains close with several players on the Olympic roster. Matthew's number 21 hangs on the wall alongside Johnny's 13 as Team USA honors both brothers throughout the tournament.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!