Team USA Playing for Gold, Johnny Gaudreau's Memory in Olympic Final
In this story:
Team USA carries more than championship aspirations into the Olympic gold medal game against Canada. A blue jersey with the number 13 hangs in the locker room at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena as a constant reminder of the teammate who should be skating alongside them.
Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on August 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey. The tragedy occurred the night before their sister Katie's wedding, sending shockwaves through the hockey community.
The 31-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets forward was on track to make his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026. USA Hockey confirmed to the Gaudreau family that Johnny would have been selected to the roster based on his body of work and elite international performance.
All-Time Leading Scorer
Gaudreau played for Team USA in six different international events including five IIHF World Championships. He recorded 43 points in 40 games to become the all-time leading scorer in USA men's IIHF history.
This would have been his first Olympic opportunity after NHL players did not participate in 2018 Beijing and 2022 Beijing due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and scheduling conflicts.
Dylan Larkin played alongside Gaudreau at multiple World Championships and expressed what the tribute means to the current roster. The Detroit Red Wings forward acknowledged the emotional weight of competing without his former teammate.
"It means everything — we all know he should be here with us," Larkin said, per ESPN. "He should be with us. We love him, and I like that we continue to think about him and I wouldn't imagine it any other way."
Family Attends Semifinal
The Gaudreau family arrived in Milan on Friday to watch Team USA's 6-2 semifinal victory over Slovakia. Parents Jane and Guy Gaudreau attended alongside Johnny's widow, Meredith, and their two oldest children after initially hesitating to make the trip.
Zach Werenski played with Gaudreau on Columbus from 2022 to 2024 and appreciated the family's presence at the tournament. The Blue Jackets defenseman emphasized the team's motivation to honor Johnny's memory by reaching the gold medal game.
"It's great having them here, and it's super special," Werenski said. "We're happy that we made it to the gold-medal game so they can watch that and be a part of it. It's on us to make them proud."
Noah Hanifin was Gaudreau's teammate on the Calgary Flames and remains close with several players on the Olympic roster. Matthew's number 21 hangs on the wall alongside Johnny's 13 as Team USA honors both brothers throughout the tournament.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.