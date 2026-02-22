USA Breaks 46-Year Drought on Miracle on Ice Anniversary

Do you believe in Miracles? While not considered nearly as the underdogs when compared to the 1980 team, the U.S. men's ice hockey team has officially written Olympic history.

46 years ago on Feb. 22, 1980, Team USA defeated the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, New York. But Feb. 22, 2026 saw Jack Hughes play the hero for the Americans. In a reversal of the 2010 Winter Olympics which saw Canada's Sidney Crosby with the Golden Goal, Hughes saw a magical golden goal of his own for Team USA. His overtime goal only 1:41 into OT following a regulation that saw a 1-1 conclusion lifted the U.S. roster to wearing the gold medals. It marks the first time American men have taken home the gold in men's ice hockey since 1980.

46 years after the Miracle on Ice… Team USA is chasing its first gold since 1980 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/WEXKA8kDCp — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2026

Canada was without captain Sidney Crosby, who did not play due to a lower body injury sustained during the Canadians' quarterfinal matchup against Czechia.

The 2026 matchup was absolutely electric from start to finish; USA opened the scoring with a goal from Matt Boldy in the opening frame. Canada answered with a goal from Cale Makar. U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck put up a monster performance in the U.S. — saving 41 which forced the OT and allowed Hughes of the New Jersey Devils to have his golden moment.

History Written for USA Hockey

Also on Feb. 22 in 2018, the U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team captured gold for the first time in 20 years and second time ever with a heart-stopping 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the gold-medal game.

In 2026, the American women also beat the Canadians for the gold; with a 2-1 overtime victory to secure the gold on Feb. 19. Meaning — both American hockey teams of the 2026 Winter Olympics are bringing the gold back home from Italy.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The 1980's team was coached by Herb Brooks and consisted of mostly amateur players that represented the youngest team in the tournament. Against the Soviets on Feb. 22, 1980, the U.S. took the lead mid-way through the final frame and held on for the win. The final minute of the game and Al Michael’s call of “do you believe in miracles” would go on to be known as one of the most exciting and pivotal moments in American sports history.

Team USA won the game, 4-3, with 13 of the 20 players on the red, white and blue roster eventually playing in the NHL. The Americans would then go on to secure the gold medal by defeating Finland, 4-2 in the final.

2026 saw league players return to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014. The Hughes brothers on the American roster would lead the storylines for the U.S., with Jack's older brother of Quinn scoring the OT goal against Sweden to advance to the semifinals in addition to leading the Americans in ice time.

In short — American hockey fans everywhere have been waiting decades for another Olympic gold medal for the USA Hockey men's team. Feb. 22, 2026 marks the day they got their wish, with the overall date of Feb. 22 forever being synonymous with USA Hockey history as a whole.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!