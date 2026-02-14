Kings Lose Kevin Fiala for Season After Olympic Injury

The worst-case scenario became reality for the Los Angeles Kings. Kevin Fiala underwent emergency surgery in Italy to repair a lower-leg injury sustained during Switzerland's game against Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, ending both his Olympic tournament and NHL season.

Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the devastating news that hockey fans feared. Fiala went down late in the third period after an awkward collision with Canada's Tom Wilson along the boards. He was stretchered off the ice on his stomach, unable to return to his feet.

The incident occurred with just 2:50 remaining in Canada's 5-1 victory at Santagiulia Arena. Fiala was retrieving the puck when Wilson pursued him into the boards. Their feet became tangled, and Wilson inadvertently fell onto Fiala's lower half, leaving the Swiss forward in severe pain.

No clarity yet on exact injury, but, unfortunately, it will be season-ending. All the best to him in his recovery. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 14, 2026

Playoff Hopes Take Major Hit

The injury represents a catastrophic loss for the Kings, who sit three points out of a Wild Card spot with a 23-19-14 record. Fiala ranks second on the team in scoring with 18 goals and 40 points in 56 games this season, trailing only Adrian Kempe.

Los Angeles recently made a major move by acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers to bolster their offensive firepower. Now they lose one of their top weapons just as the playoff push intensifies down the stretch.

Fiala was coming off a career-best 35-goal campaign last season and had been a consistent offensive threat all year. His absence creates a massive hole in the Kings' top-six forward group that will be difficult to replace.

Wilson Expresses Regret

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kevin Fiala of Switzerland is taken off the ice by medical staff on a stretcher after sustaining an injury against Canada in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images | Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images

No penalty was called on the play, and Swiss teammate Nico Hischier said there was clearly no intent to injure. Wilson addressed the incident after the game with visible remorse.

"It's the Olympic Games, and I feel terrible that he may not be able to keep playing," Wilson said. "I'm sending his family and him my best. You never want to see a guy go down in a tournament like this."

Switzerland coach Patrick Fischer confirmed Fiala went directly to the hospital, and the situation looked serious. The fact that Fiala required emergency surgery in Europe instead of returning to Los Angeles shows the severity of the injury.

Long Road Back Begins

Fiala now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process that begins far from home in an Italian hospital. The 29-year-old winger was skating on Switzerland's top line and entered the tournament as one of their primary offensive threats in his first Olympic Games.

Switzerland faces Czechia on Sunday at 6:10 a.m. ET to conclude preliminary round play. The Kings return from the Olympic break facing an uphill battle to reach the playoffs without one of their most productive forwards.

