Switzerland's Kevin Fiala Out for Remainder of Olympics Following Injury

Switzerland and Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala suffered a leg injury and was taken off the ice on a stretcher late during play against Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fiola — a native of St. Gallen, Switzerland — went down on the ice after colliding with Tom Wilson with just under three minutes left in Canada's eventual 5-1 victory on Feb 13. Fiala backed into a hit on Wilson near the boards and immediately went down on the ice. Following a stopping of play, medical personnel attended to Fiala; he was placed facedown on a stretcher and his left leg appeared to be in an air cast as he was wheeled out. No penalty was assessed on the play and Fiala has since been transported to a nearby hospital.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation announced that Fiala suffered a lower-leg injury that will rule him out of the remainder of the Winter Olympics.

Jan 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) looks on during a face off in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

“It’s the Olympic Games, and I feel terrible that he may not be able to keep playing,” Wilson said according to The Athletic. “Just sending his family and him my best. You never want to see a guy go down — in a tournament like this, especially. Sucks for the country, for their team. Just wishing him a quick recovery.”

Kevin Fiala Sees Scary Olympic Injury

John Tavares of the New York Islanders previously similarly injured his knee during the Sochi Olympics in 2014, which cost him the remainder of the season.

Before Fiala's injury, Swiss captain Roman Josi’s defensive partner, Andrea Glauser, left the game with a concussion following a big hit from Canada’s Connor McDavid. Former NHLer Denis Malgin also left the game with a shoulder injury suffered in the first period.

Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils said injuries are a part of the sport, but that it is especially difficult to see in an event as monumental as the Olympics.

“Very hard,” Hischier said. “Stuff like that is hard to watch. Kevin’s a big part of our group. In hockey, stuff like that happens. But it’s tough to watch and didn’t look great. I hope it’s better than it looked.”

Kevin Fiala has been taken to the hospital after being taken off on a stretcher in the game against Team Canada, per Switzerland HC Patrick Fischer.#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/f0J25RDM7g — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 14, 2026

Fiala has 528 career points in the NHL across 229 goals and 299 assists. He has scored 18 goals and has 40 total points across the 2025-26 league season.

He was traded to Los Angeles by Minnesota in June of 2022. Canada's win over Team Switzerland allowed them to win Group A and earned them a bye into the quarterfinals.

