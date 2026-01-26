NHL Postpones Kings vs. Blue Jackets Due to Severe Winter Weather

The severe winter storm that swept across much of the continental United States this past weekend has affected over one third of the country in some form or fashion. The same can be said for professional sports, and the NHL is no exception.

With Columbus buried under nearly a foot of snow over the past 48 hours, the NHL decided to postpone tonight’s game between the Blue Jackets and the visiting Los Angeles Kings. The contest was scheduled for 7 p.m. EST, but with severe winter weather, the league deemed it unsafe for thousands of fans to converge on Nationwide Arena. The game has been rescheduled for March 9, with the exact time to be determined. This decision comes despite the Blue Jackets holding their usual morning skate earlier in the day.

With the new date for the game, Los Angeles will now have to travel out of Columbus on March 9 for a contest with the Boston Bruins the next day. The same applies to the Blue Jackets, who will be making their way to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida on March 10.

At this time, there has been no announcement on the status of the Blue Jackets’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 28, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST. Despite temperatures never rising above freezing, it should be possible for snow removal crews to clear the roads in time for the game.

The NHL Isn’t the Only League Affected by the Storm

It’s not just the NHL that has had to deal with adverse weather conditions. In the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks’ originally scheduled game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 25 was postponed because the Mavericks’ team plane was stuck on the tarmac in Dallas. The Los Angeles Lakers, who played the Mavericks the previous evening, were able to depart the city for their game in Chicago on Jan. 26.

What’s Next for the Blue Jackets and Kings?

The Blue Jackets, who are 5-1 in their last six games since hiring Rick Bowness as head coach, will play the Flyers on Jan. 28 before embarking on a three-game road trip that will take them to Chicago, St. Louis and Newark. Meanwhile, the Kings are set to face the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 27 before playing the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 29. The team rounds out the month with a game at Philadelphia on Jan. 31.

