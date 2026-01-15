Blue Jackets Attempting to Build Momentum Under Rick Bowness

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Nationwide Arena for game two of the Rick Bowness era. After defeating Calgary 4-3 earlier this week in his coaching debut, Bowness will look to continue building confidence during a crucial seven-home-games-in-eight stretch.

The timing of the coaching change left little room for preparation. President of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell made the decision just three days ago to replace Dean Evason with Bowness, giving the veteran coach less than 24 hours before facing the Flames.

Bowness met with the team the following morning, led a pregame skate, and then was behind the bench for an NHL-record 2,727th time. Boone Jenner's goal with 1:34 remaining broke a 3-3 tie and gave Columbus its second consecutive victory heading into a stretch that could define the season.

Bowness Assessment

After reviewing the film, Bowness expressed satisfaction with most of what he saw against Calgary. The Blue Jackets controlled play at five-on-five but allowed three power-play goals that kept the Flames in the game.

"I thought we had a great second period," Bowness said.

"We didn't give up a scoring chance 5-on-5, but it was the penalty kill that kept them in the game, which we're going to fix," he continued.

The new coach emphasized he wants to see more physicality and better play termination in the defensive zone. His message focuses on competing hard and supporting teammates.

Fresh Start Mentality

Cole Sillinger explained how players view the coaching change as an opportunity to reset and prove themselves.

"As players, when there's a switch, you treat it like a fresh start," Sillinger said. "Obviously, the last game was a positive lift for our group, and we just have to continue to build and trust each other that we have what it takes in the locker room."

Veteran Charlie Coyle acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding the change but viewed it as motivation. The center responded with two goals and an assist for his fourth three-point game this season.

"You want to make the most of it, and yeah, we played a solid game for the most part," Coyle said.

"We get that goal with a minute 30 left, and that doesn't always happen like that, but I think it's a great thing that it happened that way just because you get rewarded for playing the right way for the most part and you make it happen," Coyle continued.

Columbus Looking Strong

Zach Werenski continues his dominant season with points in 11 of the last 12 games. He posted a goal and two assists against Calgary and leads all NHL defensemen with 17 goals while ranking second with 50 points. Meanwhile, Mason Marchment continues to remain on the bench.

Erik Gudbranson will return to the lineup for his first game since October 25, while Daniil Severson returns after missing Tuesday with illness. Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in goal against a struggling Vancouver team looking to find answers on the road. If they get the win, then perhaps they can finally look at the postseason on a serious note.

