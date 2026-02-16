Kings Provide Injury Update on Kevin Fiala

The Los Angeles Kings will be without one of their top forwards for the remainder of the regular season after an injury suffered at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kings forward Kevin Fiala figured to be a major factor in Switzerland's unlikely run to a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. After an impressive start to the preliminary round, things took an unfortunate turn for Fiala and the Swiss's medal hopes.

Fiala fell awkwardly after a collision with Canada forward Tom Wilson. After being stretchered off the ice and being ruled out for the rest of the tournament, his NHL team provided an even more disappointing update, as the star winger will miss the remainder of the regular season.

"Kevin Fiala underwent successful surgery to repair fractures in his left lower leg," the team wrote. "He is resting comfortably and will begin the recovery and rehabilitation program. Kevin will miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 NHL regular season and will be reevaluated at the conclusion of the regular season."

Update on #22 Kevin Fiala following his injury in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 👇 pic.twitter.com/mc2xRUGgJx — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 15, 2026

What This Means for Kings

The injury to Fiala is a huge blow to the Los Angeles lineup. The organization took a huge swing just before the Olympics, looking for a boost in a crowded Western Conference playoff race. The team brought in Artemi Panarin in a trade with the New York Rangers, filling out the team's top-six group.

That move, however, was predicated on Kevin Fiala holding down one of the other top-six winger spots. Now, the Kings are in the same situation they were in before the Panarin acquisition, needing one more scorer to push this team into contention.

The hope now is that Fiala's reevaluation at the end of the regular season goes better than expected. Depending on the severity of the fractures repaired, his injury might be too severe to return for the postseason. If things are better than expected, however, Fiala could hopefully be a late boost to the Kings as they begin a run toward the Stanley Cup.

Feb 1, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; aLos Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) skates with the puck past Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jackson Blake (53) during the first period t Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

What Will Kings Do Without Fiala?

The Kings have to find a way to add more scoring punch. Entering the Olympic break, the team recorded just 146 goals for. That total is the second-fewest in the NHL. Panarin was supposed to help fix that, but now they need more. Players like Andrei Kuzmenko, Trevor Moore and Warren Foegele will be counted on for more.

The AHL roster might be where the Kings look for reinforcements. One player that stands out as an option is 23-year-old Martin Chromiak. He has 16 goals in 47 games with the Ontario Reign, and might be a call-up candidate to fill out their forward group.



Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!